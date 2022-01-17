Sheridan boys swimming competes at Laramie meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys swimming team competed at the Laramie January Invite Saturday. The Broncs finished sixth out of 12 teams. Lander took home first place.
Sheridan had two individual swimmers and two relay teams record top-five finishes.
Ben Patten placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, and Isaac Otto took third in the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Patten, Skyler Mayo, Luca Sinclair and Otto teamed for fifth place. Jarret Thompson, Mayo, Coleman Hanchett and Otto also finished fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Broncs next compete at home Jan. 25. They host Campbell County and Thunder Basin at 4 p.m.
Sheridan wrestling hosts Border Wars
SHERIDAN — Along with Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Worland from Wyoming, Sheridan competed against four Montana schools in the annual Border Wars Saturday at Sheridan High School. The Broncs put up a solid showing, beating three of the four schools.
They took down Billings Skyview 41-23, Billings West 48-24 and Laurel 73-8. They fell to Billings Senior 41-30.
Seven Sheridan wrestlers — Chris Larson, Kolten Powers, Kelten Crow, Aiden Selcher, Cody Dunham, Nahir Aguirre and Dawson Goss — finished the day undefeated.
Sheridan stays home to host Lovell Thursday afternoon.
Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River begin indoor track season
SHERIDAN — Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high schools kicked off the indoor track season Saturday at the Natrona Invite in Casper. Twenty-four teams and more than 900 student-athletes attended.
Sheridan compiled 17 top-five finishes.
Big Horn recorded one.
Tongue River had two.
Below are the local top-five finishes in each event:
Boys
55-meter dash
• First place: Sheridan’s Carter McComb — 6.55 seconds
400-meter dash
• Second place: Sheridan’s Carl Askins — 53.73 seconds
• Third place: Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby — 53.74 seconds
• Fourth place: Sheridan’s Reese Charest — 53.99 seconds
• Fifth place: Sheridan’s Aiden Roth — 54.94 seconds.
800-meter run
• Fifth place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 2 minutes, 6.18 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Second place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 4:38.49
3,200-meter run
• Fourth place: Sheridan’s Sage Gradinaru — 10:53.21
55-meter hurdles
• Fifth place: Sheridan’s Conner McKinney — 8.92 seconds
4X200-meter relay
• Third place: Sheridan — 1:40.72
• Fourth place: Tongue River — 1:45.08
4X400-meter relay
• First place: Sheridan — 3:35.57
High jump
• Fourth place: Sheridan’s Brennan Mortensen — 6 feet
Shot put
• Second place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 47 feet, 11 inches
• Fourth place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 46-02.25.
Girls
4X200-meter relay
• Second place: Sheridan — 1 minute, 57.25 seconds
• Fifth place: Big Horn — 1:00.83
4X400-meter relay
• First place: Sheridan — 4:33.63
4X800-meter relay
• Fourth place: Sheridan — 11:43.87
Shot put
• Fourth place: Sheridan’s Josie Ankney — 33 feet, 8.50 inches
Arvada-Clearmont boys basketball drops two
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School Panthers played two games at the Little Six Tournament in Meeteetse Saturday. They fell to Meeteetse 58-21 and Dubois 71-8.
Arvada-Clearmont travels to Upton for a 5:30 p.m. game Friday.
Lady Panthers lose two in Meeteetse tournament
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers continued play at the Little Six Tournament in Meeteetse Saturday. They dropped two games to Meeteetse, 60-41, and Dubois 39-33.
Abbie Odegard scored nine points to lead the Lady Panthers in the first game. Odegard followed with 13 in the second game. Kami Michelena also hit double digits with 10 points in the second contest.
Arvada-Clearmont heads to Upton for a 4 p.m. game Friday.
Hawks fall to Badlands in road game
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks entered the third period down 3-2 to the Badlands Sabres Saturday. That was hardly the end of the scoring.
The Hawks lost 7-3 on the road, surrendering four third-period goals and tallying only one themselves.
Sheridan tied the game at 3-3 six minutes into the final period with a goal by Parking Norling. But the Sabres scored four — all by different players — in the final 14 minutes to pull away.
The Hawks have next weekend off before returning to the ice Jan. 28 for a weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.