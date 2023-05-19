Broncs to semifinal
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team opened the state tournament by defeating Natrona County 3-1 Thursday morning at Rock Springs.
Colson Coon scored the first pair of goals in the game. Natrona County netted a goal in the 57th minute to make it a one-goal game. Dane Steel left no doubt in the final outcome when he scored with a minute left reaming. Sheridan had 23 shots, eight of which were on target while Natrona County recorded three shots.
The Broncs face Cheyenne Central Friday at 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High School for the semifinal game.
Lady Broncs move to consolation bracket
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team fell to Jackson Hole 3-0 in the opening round of the state tournament in Rock Springs.
The Lady Broncs move to the consolation bracket and will face Riverton Friday at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs High School. The winner will advance to a final consolation game, the loser will be eliminated.
Tracksters finish in top spots
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County track and field athletes competed in the first of a three-day All Class State Track and Field Meet at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper Thursday.
Sheridan High School girls sit tied with Natrona County for second place with 21 points, Sheridan boys sit in third with 13 points, Big Horn boys sit in third place with 18 points, Tongue River girls sit in fourth place with 15 points, Tongue River boys sit tied for fifth place with Rocky Mountain High School with 15 points and Big Horn girls sit tied for 12th place with Shoshoni High School with two points.
Sheridan boys sprint medley, made of Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Patrick Aasby and Austin Akers, earned the state title in the event with a time of 3 minutes, 32.09 seconds, just .01 second ahead of second-place Cody. The Broncs beat the class record set by Evanston in 2019 (3:35.14) and the national record (3:37.53).
Complete results for Sheridan County athletes are listed by gender and event below.
Girls
3,200-meter run finals
• Second place (2A), Grace Perkins, Tongue River, 13 minutes, 9.91 seconds
• Fourth place (4A), Kayley Alicke, Sheridan, 11:32.09
• Fifth place (2A), Liz Heser, Tongue River, 13:45.81
• Seventh place (4A), Alexa Miller, Sheridan 11:47.7
• Eighth place (2A), Aubrey Butler, Big Horn, 14:11.73
100-meter hurdles prelims
• Fourth place (2A), Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn, 17.27 seconds
• Seventh place (2A), Jazlyn Ryan, Tongue River, 17.61
• 11th place (2A), Athena Stanton, Tongue River, 18.48
• 11th place (1A), Dellana Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont, 18.97
• 12th place (4A), Ruby Jacobs, Sheridan, 17.06
• 16th place (1A), Tylynn Smith, Arvada-Clearmont, 27.24
Sprint medley relay finals
• Fourth place (4A), Sheridan (Ellen Brown, Callista Roush, Averi Sullivan, Maggie Turpin) 4 minutes, 21.68 seconds
• Sixth place (2A), Tongue River (Jeniah Lovingood, Chaney Reish, Paxten Aksamit, Grace Perkins) 4:49.67
• Eighth place (2A), Big Horn (Raegan McLaughlin, Ashley Billings, Kaitlyn Schultz, Aubrey Butler) 5:01.41
1A shot put finals
• 15th place, Kamryn Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont, 25 feet, 11.5 inches
4A pole vault finals
• Second place, Lilly Charest, Sheridan, 11 feet, 3 inches
2A shot put finals
• 13th place, Jeniah Lovingood, Tongue River, 30 feet, 3.25 inches
4A long jump finals
• Eighth place, Ellen Brown, Sheridan, 16 feet, 1.75 inches
• 11th place, Callista Roush, Sheridan, 15-9
• Tied 17th place, Taygen Wilson, Sheridan, 14-9.5
• Tied 17th place, Lilly Charest, Sheridan, 14-9.5
2A high jump finals
• Ninth place, Lexi Clark, Big Horn, 4 feet, 6 inches
• 11th place, Athena Stanton, Tongue River, 4-4
Boys
3,200-meter run finals
• Second place (2A), Al Spotted, Tongue River, 10 minutes, 8.16 seconds
• Seventh place (2A), Cameron Guelde, Big Horn, 11:11.81
• Sixth place (4A), Landrum Wiley, Sheridan, 9:48
• 11th place (2A), Isaiah Cotes, Tongue River, 11:29.62
• 22nd place (4A), Jacob Alicke, Sheridan, 10:29.87
• 24th place (4A), Shaun Gonda, Sheridan, 10:36.33
110-meter hurdles prelims
• Second place (2A), Caleb Gibson, Big Horn, 16.05 seconds
• Third place (2A), Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 16.37
• Fourth place (4A), Aiden O'Leary, Sheridan, 15.35
• Fifth place (2A), Cole Kukuchka, Tongue River, 16.51
• Sixth place (4A), Garrett Otto, Sheridan, 15.73
• Seventh place (2A), Kaden Hill, Tongue River, 16.9
• Eighth place (2A), Isaac Adsit, Big Horn, 17.01
• 11th place (4A), Cameron Perez, Sheridan, 16.13
Sprint medley relay finals
• First place (4A), Sheridan (Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Patrick Aasby, Austin Akers) 3 minutes, 32.09 seconds
• Fifth place (2A), Tongue River (Scott Arizona, Colter Hanft, Javin Walker, Al Spotted) 3:46.13
• Ninth place (2A), Big Horn (Dawson VanDyken, Paul Lobdell, Daniel Walker, Sander Moog) 3:57.34
2A discus finals
• Second place, Cooper Garber, Big Horn, 131 feet, 10 inches
• Sixth place, Colter Hanft, Tongue River, 127-4
2A pole vault
• Second place, Isaac Adsit, Big Horn, 11 feet, 9 inches