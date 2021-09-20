Sheridan tennis hosts regionals
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School tennis hosted its second day of the two-day North Regionals Tournament Saturday. The Lady Broncs tallied 39 points to finish second out of eight teams while the Broncs placed fifth with 23 points.
Girls
No. 1 singles Sydni Bilyeu started her day against Powell’s Chase Anderson in the consolation, winning in two sets (7-6, 6-2). Then, Bilyeu fell to Campbell County’s Lexa Richert in three sets (6-3, 5-7, 3-6) in the consolation finals.
No. 2 singles Alli Ligocki won the consolation bracket. She opened with a two-set win (6-4, 6-1) over Jackson’s Chrysta Finlay and closed with another two-set victory (6-4, 6-1) over Cody’s Anna Brenner.
No. 1 doubles duo Madi Katschke and Hailey Herzog won the consolation bracket with a three-set victory (7-6, 4-6, 6-4) over Thunder Basin’s top duo and a two-set victory (6-0, 7-6) over Campbell County’s No. 1 doubles pairing.
No. 2 doubles duo Gillian Mitzel and May Lawson dropped the finals against Kelly Walsh in two sets (0-6, 3-6).
No. 3 doubles duo Laurin Jensen and Katie Venn beat Jackson in two sets (6-1, 7-5) before losing to Thunder Basin in back-to-back 3-6 sets in the consolation bracket finals.
Boys
No. 1 singles Reed Rabon lost to Cody’s CJ Dominick in three sets (6-0, 6-7, 4-6) in the consolation bracket.
No. 2 singles Luke Lawson beat Thunder Basin’s Josh Klaassen in two 7-5 sets in the consolation bracket to kick off his Saturday. He then lost to Cody’s Tade Geving in two sets (5-7, 2-6).
No. 1 doubles duo Jake Woodrow and Cael Hamrick knocked off a Powell duo in three sets (6-1, 3-6, 6-4) before losing to Cody in three sets (6-4, 3-6, 2-6) in the consolation bracket finals.
No. 2 doubles duo Aaron Bujans and Peter Jost lost to Jackson (1-6, 4-6) in the consolation bracket.
No. 3 doubles duo Sean Brown and Tyler Hutton won the consolation bracket with three-set wins over Campbell County (6-4, 6-7, 6-3) and Jackson (7-5, 5-7, 6-4), respectively.
Sheridan continues to the state event in Gillette Thursday through Saturday.
Sheridan volleyball drops to Campbell County
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs lost a road game to Campbell County in three sets (21-25, 17-25, 17-25) Saturday. Senior Preslee Moser led Sheridan with five kills.
The Lady Broncs continue action at the Casper Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Sheridan swim beats Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School swim team edged out Kelly Walsh 94-89 Saturday at Sheridan Junior High School.
Olivia Dannhaus won the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter breaststroke. She also teamed with Isabel Cleland, Alexa Rambur and Lilly Mountain to take first in the 400-meter freestyle relay.
Jaylynn Morgan claimed the top spot in the 100-meter butterfly. Maggie Moseley finished first in 1-meter diving with 359 points.
Sheridan hosts its invitational Friday and Saturday.
Tongue River, Big Horn golfers complete 2A state tournament
SHERIDAN — The Tongue River boys finished fourth and the girls placed second last weekend at the 2A state tournament in Thermopolis.
The boys shot an overall 834. The girls tallied 723 strokes — second to Upton’s 627.
The Eagles’ Braxton Tremain finished ninth overall with 190. Camden Kilbride (15th) and Finn Kerns (16th) also placed in the top 20.
For the Lady Eagles, Annie Keller and Addi Rosics both slotted into the top 10. Keller ranked seventh with a 224, and Rosics was ninth with 234 strokes.
After Big Horn’s Hayden Tellez withdrew due to injury on day 1, the Rams did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score Saturday. Their top golfer on the boys side was Garrett Baker, who ranked eighth with a two-day 186. Big Horn’s lone girls golfer, Ellie Holbrook, finished third with 199 strokes.
Big Horn volleyball ekes out win over Moorcroft
BIG HORN — At Moorcroft Saturday, the Big Horn Lady Rams needed all five sets (25-27, 25- 18, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12) to take down the Lady Wolves.
Saydee Zimmer led Big Horn with 12 kills, 18 digs and six service aces. Emma Prior dished out a team-high 29 assists.
The Lady Rams host the Lady Eagles Thursday.
Tongue River volleyball notches five-set win over Thermopolis
DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles traveled to Thermopolis and beat Burlington in five sets (25-11, 22-25, 24-26, 25-13, 15-12) Saturday.
“The team played with a lot of composure and competitiveness,” head coach Janelle Manore said. “I was really proud of how the girls played (Friday and Saturday). They played to win and embraced the competition. We are just focusing on getting a little better each week.”
Tongue River travels to Big Horn Thursday.
Arvada-Clearmont volleyball falls to Kaycee
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers lost a home match to Hulett in three straight sets (25-17, 25-11, 25-19) Saturday.
AC travels to Sheridan to play the sophomore team Friday.
Sheridan Hawks fall to Badlands
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks lost their second straight road game to the Badlands Sabres 7-5 Saturday.
The Hawks dug themselves into a 5-1 hole before scoring four straight goals — including two by McCaffrey Billings — in the middle of the third period to tie it.
Two Badlands goals in the final three minutes sealed Sheridan’s loss. The Sabres’ goals came within 12 seconds of each other.
The Hawks host the Butte Cobras this weekend.