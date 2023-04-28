SHS girls golfers win Gillette tourney
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys golf teams competed in Gillette Friday. The girls placed first as a team and the boys placed fifth.
Samantha Spielman finished first, recording a 77. Gabi Wright tied for third with an 88; Camryn Wagner tied for seventh with a 93 and Chloe Jorgenson tied for 10th with a 96. Shelby Gardner finished in 12th and Makena Mowry finished in 22nd place.
Brock Owings finished second with a 77, followed by Anderson Murray and Foster Ulin tying for 24th with 88s. Trayson Hastings finished 26th and Bryan Mathis tied for 34th.
The Broncs continue action in Casper Tuesday.
Best of the best compete in Casper
SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan County athletes competed in the Wyoming Track and Field Classic that brings together track and field athletes with the eight fastest times in the state, regardless of classification, for a track meet in Casper.
Sheridan’s Garrett Otto, Austin Akers, Aiden Roth, Cameron Perez, Landrum Wiley, Patrick Aasby, Robby Miller, Darin Davidson, Olivia Hardesty, Kayley Alicke, Alexa Miller, Addie Pendergast, Maggie Turpin, Jaylynn Morgan and Callista Roush were chosen to compete.
Big Horn’s Cooper Garber was also chosen to compete.
Sheridan County results include:
Girls
• 400-meter dash, first place, Addie Pendergast
• 100-meter dash, fourth place, Olivia Hardesty
• 3,200-meter run, fourth place, Kayley Alicke
• 1,600-meter run, sixth place, Kayley Alicke; seventh place, Alexa Miller
• 300-meter hurdles, seventh place, Maggie Turpin
• 200-meter dash, fourth place, Addie Pendergast; sixth place, Olivia Hardesty
• Long jump, fifth place, Callista Roush
• Discus, third place, Jaylynn Morgan
Boys
• 3,200-meter run, third place, Landrum Wiley
• 110-meter hurdles, fifth place, Garrett Otto
• 1,600-meter run, third place, Austin Akers
• 400-meter dash, seventh place, Patrick Aasby
• 300-meter hurdles, fifth place, Cameron Perez; seventh place, Garrett Otto
• 800-meter run, seventh place, Robby Miller
• 200-meter dash, second place, Aiden Roth
• Triple jump, seventh place, Darin Davidson
• Discus, sixth place, Cooper Garber, Big Horn
Sheridan teams compete next in Cody May 4, while Big Horn competes at the Camel Qualifier May 5.
Tracksters compete in Buffalo
SHERIDAN — All other track and field athletes from Sheridan County not competing in Casper Friday — including Arvada-Clearmont, Big Horn, Tongue River and Sheridan high schools — competed in Buffalo at the Not-A-Twilight meet.
Results were not available by press time Friday but will be included in Monday’s sports briefs.
SHS Broncs boys soccer travels south
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer traveled to Cheyenne Central Friday, winning against the hosts, 1-0.
The boys remain in Cheyenne to face East Saturday at noon.