Sheridan tennis hosts regionals, continues into Saturday
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School tennis hosted its first day of a two-day North Regional Tournament Friday. With action continuing tomorrow, Sheridan girls sit in a three-way tie with Natrona County and Jackson high schools for second place with 22 points to leader Kelly Walsh’s 56 team points. Sheridan boys sit in fifth place with 15 points.
Here are the singles and doubles results.
Girls
No. 1 singles Sydni Bilyeu beat Anna Revill in the first round 6-4, 6-2, but lost to Natrona’s Theresa Trvajeva 6-0, 6-0, dropping her to the consolation bracket, where she faces Powell’s Chase Anderson.
No. 2 singles Alli Ligocki beat Thunder Basin’s Ali Morgan 6-3, 6-2, but lost to Kelly Walsh’s Gabriella Blumberg, bumping her to the consolation bracket, where she faces Jackson’s Chrysta Finlay Saturday.
No. 1 doubles duo Madi Katschke and Hailey Herzog face a Thunder Basin duo in the consolation bracket after beating Natrona County in the first round 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 and later falling to Jackson’s No. 1 duo 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles duo Gillian Mitzel and May Lawson battle for the championship against Kelly Walsh after surpassing the Cody duo 7-5, 6-3, and Thunder Basin’s team 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3 doubles duo Laurin Jensen and Katie Venn face Jackson in the consolation bracket after beating Campbell County in the first round 6-3, 6-3, but falling to Natrona County 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round.
Boys
No. 1 singles Reed Rabon faces Cody’s CJ Dominick in the consolation bracket after falling to Jackson’s Campbell Gervais in the first round and recovering against Natrona County’s Micah Bush in the first consolation round.
No. 2 singles Luke Lawson faces Thunder Basin’s Josh Klaassen in the consolation bracket after first defeating Campbell County’s Kody Kline in the first round 7-6, 6-1, but falling to Kelly Walsh’s Jackson Catchpole 6-2, 7-5.
No. 1 doubles duo Jake Woodrow and Cael Hamrick face a Powell duo in the consolation bracket after beating Jackson in the first round 6-2, 6-2, and later falling to Kelly Walsh’s No. 1 duo 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles duo Aaron Bujans and Peter Jost face a Jackson duo in the consolation bracket after beating Thunder Basin in the first round 6-3, 6-2 and later falling to Campbell County’s duo 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.
No. 3 doubles duo Sean Brown and Tyler Hutton face a Campbell County duo in the consolation bracket after falling to Cody in the first round 6-3, 6-4, and then beating Powell ’s duo 4-6, 6-, 6-4.
The Broncs continue action Saturday at the Sheridan High School tennis courts.
Sheridan volleyball falls to Thunder Basin
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball team hosted Thunder Basin Friday, losing 3-1 (25-15, 25-17, 25-21.
This brings the team’s record to (4-11) overall and (0-2) in conference play. The Lady Broncs continue on the road Saturday against Campbell County starting at noon.
Sheridan swim places second at Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Lady Broncs swimmers traveled to Gillette for the Gillette Invitational Friday. The Lady Broncs finished second out of five teams, earning 341 points to first-place Campbell County High School and ahead of Cody High School, who earned 209 team points.
Sheridan’s 200-yard medley relay — consisting of Isabel Cleland, Sydney Black, Jaylynn Morgan and Abigail Walton — earned second place with a time of 2 minutes, 9.42 seconds.
The Lady Broncs’ 400-yard freestyle also finished third, with Olivia Dannhaus, Alexa Rambur, Morgan and Lilly Mountain contributing to the team’s 4:09.84 finish.
Individually, Dannhaus finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:07.84 and in the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.62).
Emily Walton and Maggie Moseley earned first- and second-place finishes on the 1-meter diving event, with Walton earning 200.3 points and Moseley earning 187.10.
Alexa Rambur finished second in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:58.72.
Cleland earned an individual second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.39).
The Lady Broncs host Kelly Walsh Saturday for a dual starting at 10 a.m.
Sheridan golfers in contention for state titles
SHERIDAN — Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high school golfers competed in their first day of their respective State Championship Golf Tournaments, with Sheridan competing in Jackson and the 2A golfers competing in Thermopolis.
Sheridan boys sit tied with Jackson for second place after day one with a score of 332, behind Kelly Walsh’s 330. Brock Owings scored a 76 on day one, sitting him at fifth place ahead of teammate Alex Sanders at 10th place with an 81 on the day. Sheridan girls sit in first place as a team with 245 points. Gabi Wright leads the team and the state in first place with an 80 on the day, tied with second-place Natrona County player Sophie Spiva. State title defender Samantha Spielman sits in third place, just two strokes behind the leaders. Sheridan’s Katie Jorgenson sits one stroke behind Spielman with an 83, tied for fourth place.
Izzy Laird rounds out the top 10 for the state and the Lady Broncs, scoring an 88 on the day for 10th.
“(The players) put themselves in contention to win it,” Sheridan head coach Kaelee Saner said of her team Friday night. “We are ready to hit the course tomorrow for the chance to win.”
Big Horn boys sit in third place after the first day of action with 317 points, behind Kemmerer and Thermopolis, who both have 360 points. Hayden Tellez withdrew from the competition due to a back problem, “which took our boys out of team contention,” head coach Lamont Clabaugh said Friday night. Garrett Baker is the only player in the top 10 for the team, sitting right at 10th place with a 97 score on day one.
Big Horn’s lone lady golfer, Ellie Holbrook, sits third after the first day of action, scoring a 104 on the day.
“Conditions were tough today,” Clabaugh said. “Greens are like putting on concrete and the wind was blowing. Overall I was pleased with how our players finished day one.”
Tongue River boys sit in fifth place with a score of 470. Braxton Tremain is currently in seventh place after shooting a 93 on day one.
Tongue River girls are in second place out of three teams with a score of 374 collectively after day one action. Lady Eagles’ Annie Keller is the only individual in the top 10 for the team, sitting at eighth with a 115 on day one.
All three schools continue to its final day of the respective state tournaments Saturday starting at 11 a.m. for 4A and 9 a.m. for 2A.
Big Horn volleyball beats Wright in three
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball hosted Wright Friday, beating the guests in three (25-15, 25-21, 25-14) for a conference match win.
The Lady Rams travel to Moorcroft Saturday, with action starting at 1 p.m.
Tongue River football falls to Torrington
DAYTON — Tongue River High School football team traveled to Torrington Friday, suffering its first loss of the season 42-14.
The loss brings the team to 3-1 on the season.
The Eagles face off with Newcastle on the road Sept. 24 starting at 6 p.m.
Tongue River volleyball hosts Burlington
DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball team hosted Burlington Friday. Results were unavailable at press time.
The Lady Eagles continue action in Thermopolis Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
Arvada-Clearmont volleyball falls to Kaycee
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball hosted Kaycee Friday, falling to the guests in three straight sets, 25-10, 25-6, 25-13.
The Lady Panthers continue action Saturday when they host Hulett starting at 1 p.m.
Sheridan Hawks fall to Badlands
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hosted the Badlands Sabres Friday in their first of two bouts against the guests, losing 7-5.
The Hawks scored three minutes after the Sabres’ first stinger in the first period, and followed up with two goals in the first to level out Badlands’ three.
The second period saw the imbalance of the game, with Badlands scoring 3 goals to Sheridan’s lone goal. Both teams scored one goal each in the third to seal the win for the guests.
The Hawks face off with the Sabres again Saturday starting at 7:05 at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.