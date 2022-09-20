County golfers earn All-State
SHERIDAN — Several county high school golfers earned All-State honors for finishing in the top 10 in the state championship over this weekend.
Brock Owings was the lone boy for Sheridan to make All-state, as he earned second place at the 4A state championship in Rock Springs. Samantha Spielman earned All-State with her first place finish, along with teammates Gabi Wright and Shelbi Gardner.
In Wright, Tongue River and Big Horn both earned All-State honors at the 2A state championship. Tongue River's Anna Keller made the top 10 by placing in third. Lady Eagle Baylie May also made All-State by playing in 10th. Eagles golfer Braxton Tremain placed in fourth in the 2A boys championships.
Big Horn's lone All-State golfer was Elizabeth Holbrook in seventh place.
Broncs tennis compete at regionals
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams competed at the regional tournament at Powell Friday and Saturday.
The girls team placed second out of eight teams, only trailing Kelly Walsh. The boys team came in third place, behind Jackson and Cody. Sheridan’s Cael Hamrick and Huib Verbeek came in first in boys No. 1 doubles. Lady Broncs Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki were first in girls No. 1 doubles.
Sheridan rodeo athletes compete in Jackson
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming High School Rodeo Association hosted a rodeo in Jackson Sept. 16-18.
Abagial Olson from Sheridan earned 20th place out of 63 barrel racers. Faith Stimson of Sheridan was just behind in 23rd place. Olson also came in 12th place in breakaway roping. Stimson earned 17th place out of 53 athletes. Deblin Cole from Sheridan placed 11th out of 26 in goat tying. Cole also was 18th in pole bending. Stimson was 27th, and Olson was right behind in 29th out of 52 contestants.
Nicholas Albrecht of Sheridan and his partner earned ninth place in team roping out of 41 teams.