Sheridan swim finishes season at state meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs placed fifth out of 12 teams at the 4A state finals swim meet Saturday in Gillette.
They racked up 115 total points. Laramie won the state championship with 325.
Junior Olivia Dannhaus was Sheridan’s top finisher and only all-state honoree. Dannhaus placed third in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Lady Broncs tallied two other top-five finishes, both in relay races.
The team of senior Isabel Cleland, Dannhaus, junior Jaylynn Morgan and senior Sydney Black took fourth in the 200-yard medley relay.
Then, Dannhaus, Black, sophomore Kyrra Fenton and Cleland teamed to claim fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Sheridan Hawks lose to Great Falls
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks dug themselves a three-goal hole to start Saturday’s contest with Great Falls, and they weren’t able to climb out of it. The Americans won 9-4 to complete a series sweep in Great Falls.
The Hawks’ best period was the second, when they outscored Great Falls 2-1. Outside of that period, they gave up eight goals and scored only two. Overall, the Americans tallied more shots on goal, 48-41.
For the first time in nearly a month, Sheridan returns to the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center next weekend. It hosts two games against the Badlands Sabres. Friday’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.