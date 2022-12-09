SHS wrestling starts season by extending win streak
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys wrestling team began the season by defeating Worland at a home dual Thursday evening. The Broncs defeated Worland 60-18.
Terran Grooms, Colson Coon, Aiden Selcher, River Osborne, Cody Dunham, Kolten Powers, Landon Wood, Cole Riesen, Dawson Goss and Dane Steel recorded victories over Worland. The win marks the 38th state dual Sheridan has won in a row.
Broncs beat Riverton, face Jackson hole next
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team won their first game of the season by defeating Riverton 66-54 Thursday night. The Broncs continue the Riverton Invitational this weekend and play Jackson Hole tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Bronc hoopers win first game of season
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team won the first game of the season Thursday night.
The Lady Broncs defeated Riverton 60-34 at the Riverton Invitational. The Lady Broncs will continue playing the tournament through the weekend.