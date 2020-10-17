Broncs shut out Camels
SHERIDAN — By the time Bruce Burns' celebratory homecoming firework display shot off at halftime, the Sheridan High School Broncs football team had a strong handle on the visiting Campbell County High School Camels 35-0.
The second half panned out similarly to the first, with the Broncs handily beating the Camels 49-0, bringing the hosts to 5-3 on the season. Junior Carter McComb dashed almost the full 90 yards for a kickoff return to make the score 42-0 within the first 17 seconds of the second half. Junior running back Michael Greer kicked in several point after touchdowns to up the score.
A full team effort brought the team to the homecoming win, with second-string players taking the field at the 49-0 mark and a running clock.
Senior quarterback Zach Koltiska hit junior wide receiver Brock Steel on an 18-yard pass for the first touchdown of the evening. Greer kicked for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Broncs led 14-0 after the first quarter, with sophomore running back Colson Coon scoring on a 14-year run, with Greer on a good kick.
Senior running back Izak Aksamit scored on a 26-yard run to bring the score to 21-0 with 8:33 left in the second quarter. Koltiska nabbed a Camel fumble with 6:20 left in the half, lobbed it to senior wide receiver Kyle Meinecke for an 11-yard touchdown, and another good Greer kick for 28-0.
Koltiska scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and a good Greer kick left Sheridan ahead of Campbell County 35-0 with 1:22 left in the half.
The second half saw McComb's long run and a Coon fumble pick up to put the final nail in the Camels' coffin.
The Broncs hit the field against Thunder Basin for their final regular-season home game Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.
Sheridan cross-country boys win 4A East Conference meet, girls place third
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs are on the way to try to repeat their 2019 4A State Championship performance after taking first place at the 4A East Conference meet in Cheyenne Friday afternoon. The Broncs claimed the top three spots and won by 15 points.
The Lady Broncs finished third and had two top 10, All-Conference finishers.
Sophomore Austin Akers won the boys race and led the Broncs with a 17:17.78 time, while senior David Standish finished just more than 10 seconds behind in second place with a time of 17:27.96. Junior Reese Charest rounded out the Broncs’ one-two-three finish with a time of 17:48.52.
Senior Blaine Johnson placed sixth with a time of 17:57.15 and freshman Sage Gradinaru ran a 18:22.30 to place 10th and round out the Broncs’ top five — all five of Sheridan’s top runners earned All-Conference honors for finishing in the top 10.
Sophomore Robby Miller finished 28th with a time of 19:29.06, and sophomore Tyrus Dotson ran a 19:56.24 to place 33rd.
For the Lady Broncs, junior Katie Turpin led the way with her second place finish and a time of 20:15.96. Sophomore Abby Newton ran a 20:53.15 to place fifth. Both runners earned All-Conference titles.
Juniors Danika Palmer finished 13th with a time of 22:18.94, while Samantha Taylor placed 14th, only four seconds behind Palmer with a time of 22:22.96. Avery Baures ran a 23:11.43 to place 21st, freshman Vivian Morey placed 22nd with a time of 23:17.56 and junior Sarah Gonda ran a 24:16.68 to finish 29th.
The Broncs and Lady Broncs travel to Casper next Saturday for the 4A State Championship race.
Lady Broncs split dual meet
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swimming and diving team traveled to Laramie High School Friday, competing against Laramie and Cheyenne East high schools. the Lady Broncs beat Cheyenne East as a team, 95-69 but fell to Laramie 100-70.
Senior Libby Green took home the only individual first-place finish for the Lady Broncs Friday in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 8.77 seconds.
Sheridan's junior Sydney Black swam for a second-place finish with a time of 1:24.77 in the girls 100-yard breaststroke.
Sophomore Jaylynn Morgan swam to a top-three finish in the 200-yard individual medley race, swimming 2:35.17 seconds for third place. She finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:09.06.
Morgan, Black, senior Dana Weatherby and sophomore Alexa Rambur earned first place in both the 100-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays swimming 1:56.62 and 4:18.18, respectively.
The girls travel to Cheyenne South Saturday to compete against South and East.
Lady Rams down Wright in five
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball beat Wright High School at home Friday in five, 23-25-25-17-25-13-24-26, 19-17. This win brings the girls to 9-7 (5-2 conference), surpassing the eight-game win total from last year's season.
Each game proved a battle for the Lady Rams, but they pulled it out in the fifth for the win.
Big Horn hosts Moorcroft Saturday starting at 3:30 p.m.
Big Horn cross-country's JB Brogdon finishes fifth at conference meet
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School cross-country team raced in Hulett as part of the Powder River Conference meet for 2A East competition. Official scores from the meet were unavailable at the time of publication, though Rams head coach Tish Cooper provided times for the Rams.
Senior JB Brogdon finished fifth with a time of 19:44.
Sophomore Ethan Alliot ran a 20:35, senior Cameron Tift finished with a time of 20:55, freshman Chase Baker had a time of 22:35 and freshman Gideon Partenheimer ran a 23:01.
Senior Elizabeth Foley didn't partake in the conference competition, but will join the Rams in running in the 2A State meet in Douglas next Saturday.
Lady Eagles fall to Sundance
DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball hosted Sundance Friday, losing three of four sets in the conference match. The team falls to 6-7 (1-6 conference).
Sundance took the first two games, 25-13 and 25-19, before Tongue River fought back for a chance at a victory in the third set, 23-25. The final game, although close, went to the guests, 25-20.
The Lady Eagles take the court again 2 p.m. Saturday against Riverside/Basin.
Eagles and Lady Eagles cross-country sweeps 2A East Conference meet
DAYTON — The Tongue High School cross-country teams took first place in both the boys and girls 2A East Conference competition in Hulett Friday afternoon, with numerous Eagles and Lady Eagles finishing in the top 10 and earning All-Conference recognition.
“We've been working hard at running together as a team and trying to cut the split in between each TR runner,” assistant cross-country coach Keri McMeans said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “The team worked hard in practice all week and remains focused. Our athletes have an unbelievable work ethic, and we are proud of them.”
Sophomore Al Spotted led the Eagles with a time of 18:22 followed by senior Jason Barron, who finished with a time of 18:40. Junior Wes Beadle ran a 18:52, freshman Isaiah Cote finished in 19:43, junior Cameron Kilbride ran a 19:55 race, sophomore Javin Walker finished with a time of 20:05, sophomore Michael Baron ran a 20:11 and senior Caleb Iron ran a 24:38.
Six of the Eagles placed in the top 10 to earn All-Conference titles.
The Lady Eagles’ freshman Addie Pendergast led the way with a time of 20:21, and senior Grace Sopko ran to a 22:07 time. Junior Chloe Wilson ran a 25:25, sophomore Liz Heser finished in 25:53, senior Zia Robbins in 27:17 and sophomore Marajha Pease in 27:34.
Four of the girls cross-country runners placed in the top 10 to earn All-Conference honors.
The Eagles will run next Saturday in the 2A State meet in Douglas.
ACHS volleyball loses in three
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball traveled to Kaycee High School, losing in three sets, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11.
The Lady Panthers host Midwest Saturday, with action starting at 10 a.m.