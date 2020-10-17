Today

A few showers this morning with mixed rain and snow during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with periods of light rain and snow later in the day. High 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.