SHS boys runners finish first in Montana meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys and girls cross-country teams ran at the Miles City Invitational in Montana Saturday afternoon.
The boys team finished in first place out of 15 teams.
The Lady Broncs finished in second place behind Hardin.
Bronc senior Austin Akers finished in first place with a time of 15 minutes, 54 seconds. Sheridan runner Landrum Wiley was 19 seconds behind, which was good for second place. There were five Bronc runners who finished in the top 20 out of 125 runners.
Sophomore Alexa Miller was the top runner for the Lady Broncs in eighth place. The top five Lady Bronc runners finished in the top 15.
“It was a great day,” head coach Art Baures said. “It was a great meet and it’s nice to see the athletes running faster heading into the last three weeks of the season.”
Lady Bronc swimmers place second in Casper
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming team competed at a Kelly Walsh-hosted meet in Casper Saturday morning. The Lady Broncs finished in second place out of six teams. Kelly Walsh was the only team to top Sheridan.
Sheridan’s Olivia Dannhaus won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke. Maggie Turpin was victorious in 1-meter diving.
SHS volleyball downed at Cheyenne East
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team was defeated at Cheyenne East 3-0 Saturday afternoon. The Lady Broncs fell (25-10, 25-7, 25-20.) Brooke Larsen and Stevie Baxter led Sheridan with seven kills each.
Sheridan travels to Natrona County Friday at 6 p.m.
Big Horn volleyball sweeps Sundance
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School volleyball team defeated Sundance at home Saturday afternoon. The win came at a good time, as the Lady Rams fell to Moorcroft the day prior.
“We refocused and responded nicely after not playing well the previous day,” Lady Rams head coach Alli Nikont said.
The Lady Rams won the sets, 25-15, 25-23, 25-9.
Big Horn next hosts rival Tongue River 2 p.m. Saturday.
Eagle runners post personal records
DAYTON — The Tongue River cross-country teams ran at the Miles City Invitational Saturday in Montana. The boys team finished in 10th out of 15 teams. Al Spotted led the charge, placing 14th place out of 125 runners with a time of 14 minutes, 4 seconds.
“I am proud of how he ran, coming off a nasty cold,” head coach Laine Parish said.
Lady Eagle Liz Heser hit a personal record of 22:54 to place 41st out of 114. Many Eagles runners posted personal records in Miles City.
TR volleyball loses to Lady Wolves
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School volleyball team was defeated at Moorcroft 3-1 (23-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-17.)
Tongue River next travels to Greybull Friday at 2 p.m.