SHS girls soccer splits games
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer split two games while on the road last weekend.
The Lady Broncs fell to Laramie in a 3-0 shutout Friday but turned around and shut out Cheyenne South 6-0 Saturday.
The team hosts this weekend, starting with Cheyenne Central Friday and East Saturday at Homer Scott Field.
SHS boys soccer finishes weekend with win
SHERIDAN — Despite a 0-0 tie after two overtimes Friday evening against Laramie, the Sheridan High School boys soccer team beat the visiting Cheyenne South 2-1 in Big Horn Saturday.
Sheridan boys came out strong with two goals in the first half. South tried to catch up in the second half, but couldn't get more than one goal past the Broncs.
The Broncs travel south this weekend, facing Cheyenne Central Friday and East Saturday in Cheyenne.
SHS tennis reschedules matches
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School tennis teams rescheduled matches against Casper teams Saturday, including Kelly Walsh and Natrona County.
The teams continue the spring season Saturday hosting the Sheridan Invitational at the SHS courts.
The Broncs and Lady Broncs rescheduled Gillette games for May 4 and Casper games for May 5 to finish the season.
Boys lacrosse hosts at NSI
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Mavericks boys lacrosse team hosted its only home games of the season, what boys head coach JR Wright deemed the Wyoming state championship, as Cheyenne, Casper and Sheridan all faced one another at Normative Services Academy, Inc. fields Saturday.
The Mavericks knocked Cheyenne 10-3 in their first game Saturday but fell against Cody 14-10.
"That was the most exciting game I've ever coached," Wright said, noting the team slowed in the fourth quarter to take the loss.
The Mavericks travel to Bozeman for games Saturday, while the girls play in Missoula.
Troopers kick off season
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Troopers American Legion baseball team kicked off its season April 16 with home games against Powell, then Billings and Cheyenne last weekend.
The Troopers swept the Powell Pioneers with two wins April 16, 9-1 and 13-7.
The Billings Scarlets overtook the Troopers Saturday 13-4, and the Cheyenne Sixers beat Sheridan 10-5.
Sheridan turned around Sunday to beat the Cheyenne Sixers 4-3. The Troopers finished the weekend falling to the Scarlets again, 18-3.
Sheridan hosts the Billings Royals and Bozeman Bucks in action Friday and Saturday.
Rodeoers compete in Rock Springs
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County high school rodeo athletes competed in Rock Springs Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, Abagail Olson finished 26th in barrel racing, 22nd in breakaway roping, 13th in goat tying and 27th in pole bending. Deblin Cole finished 34th in breakaway roping and 11th in pole bending. Nicholas Albrecht finished 52nd in team roping as a heeler.
On Sunday, Abagail Olson finished 11th in barrel racing, 26th in breakaway roping, 12th in goat tying and 19th in pole bending. Deblin Cole finished 31st in breakaway roping and 25th in pole bending. Nicholas Albrecht finished 14th in team roping as a heeler.
Rodeo athletes compete in Big Piney April 29-30.