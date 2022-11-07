SHS girls swim team produce pair of All-Staters
LARAMIE — The Sheridan High School girls swimming team finished in sixth place out of 11 teams Saturday the state meet at Laramie High School.
Olivia Dannhaus earned All-State in the 100-yard breaststroke with a second-place finish and a third-place finish in 200-meter individual medley.
Maggie Turpin earned All-State status as well in diving with a third-place finish.
TR volleyball earns third place
CASPER — The Tongue River High School volleyball team won a pair of games Saturday.
The Lady Eagles defeated Shoshoni 3-2 (25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-5) Saturday morning. The victory earned Tongue River a spot in the third place game in the afternoon.
The Lady Eagles won their final game of the season, beating Rocky Mountain 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19.)
Hawks swept by rival
SHERIDAN — The four game Sheridan Hawk winning streak has come to a halt.
The Hawks were defeated by the division leaders in Gillette 13-4. The Hawks then dropped a game Saturday night at home, falling 11-2 to the Wild.