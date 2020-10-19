Sheridan swimming and diving finishes second in Cheyenne
SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs swimming and diving team finished second to swim meet hosts Cheyenne South High School Saturday, beating Cheyenne East High School in the process.
Sheridan finished with 61 points to South’s 68, and ended the day with five more points than Cheyenne East’s 56 total.
Sophomore Jaylynn Morgan placed first in the 200-yard freestyle race, swimming a 2:16.02, while senior Dana Weatherby finished fourth with a time of 2:24.28.
In the 200-yard individual medley, junior Sydney Black finished second by swimming a 2:46.42. Black also placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke race with a time of 1:24.56.
Morgan placed second in the 50-yard freestyle race with a time of 27.53, and freshman Kyrra Fenton finished fourth with her time of 30.22.
Sophomore Marly Graham swam a 1:17.02 in the 100-yard butterfly race, and the Lady Broncs finished in the top three in the 100-yard freestyle event — sophomore Alexa Rambur placed first with a time of 1:03.13, senior Libby Green finished just behind with her time of 1:03.65 and sophomore Lilly Mountain swam a 1:05.07 to place third.
Green won the 100-yard backstroke event with a time of 1:10.04, and Rambur placed fourth, swimming a 1:19.43.
Sheridan’s two 400-yard freestyle relays placed second and third, as Rambur, Mountain, Green and Morgan swam to a time of 4:15.82 and Weatherby, Fenton, Graham and freshman Lola Johnston finished in 4:36.94.
Divers Emily Walton and Maggie Moseley placed first and second, respectively. Freshman Walton scored a 211.05, while junior Moseley finished with 203.90 points.
The Lady Broncs swim in their conference meet in Gillette all day Friday.
Tongue River volleyball’s games canceled due to weather
DAYTON — The Tongue River volleyball team was scheduled to play Greybull and Riverside Saturday but the games were canceled, as both visiting teams didn’t want to travel to Tongue River because of the bad weather.
The Lady Eagles next play Moorcroft at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Arvada-Clearmont volleyball falls to Midwest in four sets
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball fell to Midwest High School Saturday in four sets, losing XX.
The Panthers host Hulett at 1 p.m. Friday for their final conference game of the season.