Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.