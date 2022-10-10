Lady Broncs host Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming team lost a home meet to Kelly Walsh, falling 101-83 Saturday morning.
All-Stater Olivia Dannhaus won the 200-meter individual medley by 18 seconds. Dannhaus also won the 100-meter breaststroke a day removed from breaking the school record. Sophomore Maggie Turpin took first place in one-meter diving. Senior Jaylynn Morgan won the 100-meter butterfly out of eight swimmers.
The Lady Broncs won the 200-meter freestyle relay with the athleticism of Dannhaus, Morgan, Avery McMullen and Lilly Mountain. Sheridan next performs at the Laramie Invitational Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 a.m.
Lady Rams escape Tongue River upset
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School volleyball team hosted and defeated Tongue River Saturday afternoon, winning 3-2.
The Lady Rams (23-7) started off hot winning the first two sets 25-13 and 25-16. Tongue River (3-11) fought back in the next two sets, winning 25-21, 25-18. Big Horn survived the last set, defeating the Lady Eagles 15-11. Big Horn won both games over Tongue River this season.
Big Horn next faces Wright on the road Oct. 14. Tongue River travels to Sundance Oct 14.
Lady Panthers drop pair of games
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team dropped both matches Saturday at the Kaycee Jamboree.
The Lady Panthers (3-8) lost to Meeteetse (25-23, 25-14). The squad then fell to the Campbell County freshman team (25-20, 25-22).
Arvada-Clearmont hosts Kaycee Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.
Hawks sweep Sabres
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks hockey team swept the Badlands Sabres Friday and Saturday night.
The Hawks (3-4-1) scored the first two goals Friday night with goals from Josh Humphreys and Tie Schumacher and never looked back, winning 7-2.
There were no shortage of goals Saturday night. The Hawks won 8-4. Wyatt Noble led the Hawks with a pair of goals.
The Hawks host rival Gillette Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the M&M Center.