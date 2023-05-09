Sullivan finishes in top three
SHERIDAN — Former Sheridan High School alumnus Hanah Sullivan with Black Hills State competed at Colorado State University — Pueblo Saturday morning. The freshman thrower competed in discus and launched a 37.20-meter discus to finish in third place.
Former Sheridan Broncs Tim Brown and Sylvia Brown will compete for the Yellow Jackets Friday and Saturday at the Portland Distance Carnival.
Shrine Bowl to recognize former alumni
SHERIDAN — Shrine Bowl Executive Director Frank Selby is asking for the public’s help in finding Wyoming Shrine Bowl alumni.
“We are very excited to celebrate 50 years of Wyoming Shrine Bowl this summer. We are asking any coaches, managers, trainers, players, officials, etc. that have served in our very special game to reach out to us so we can include you in communications and recognition,” Selby said.
Former Shine Bowl alumni can email contact information and their background to wyshrinebowlalumni@gmail.com. This year’s game will be held June 10 at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.