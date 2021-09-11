Sheridan football downs Cheyenne Central
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football squad traveled to Cheyenne Central Friday evening, ousting the hosts 31-20.
In what seemed initially like another runaway battle, Sheridan and Central remained gridlocked at 7-7 until Sheridan swept the field with several touchdowns and a field goal kick.
By halftime, Sheridan led Central 31-7, and the Broncs controlled the field until the fourth quarter. Central came back in the fourth quarter to try and edge the Broncs, but the hosts couldn’t finish the job and left the win to the visitors.
The Broncs improve to 3-0 on the season and host Rock Springs Sept. 17. Rock Springs shut out Kelly Walsh 52-0 Friday.
“We had to play four quarters, we really needed to play four quarters,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said on KRAE radio Friday after the game. “We’ve got a powerhouse in Rock Springs coming to town next week … We better be ready to play better next week; we can’t have a lot of mistakes like we did tonight.”
No. 1 Wheatland edges out Big Horn football
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School came close to a win on the road in Wheatland Friday but fell one touchdown short, losing 20-13.
“We played well but came up short trying to upset the No. 1 team,” Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin said.
The loss brings the team record to 0-2 on the season, with an upcoming bout Sept. 17 when the Rams host Newcastle starting at 6 p.m.
Lady Broncs volleyball falls to Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Lady Broncs volleyball team struggled on the road against Kelly Walsh Friday, losing in three (25-20, 25-13, 25-4).
“The kids played really hard the first two sets,” Sheridan head coach Lori Byrd said. “Our serve receive needs some work. (Kelly Walsh) played very well; it was a good match.”
The Lady Broncs return to the court tomorrow at home when they host Cody at 2 p.m.
Sheridan girls golfers poised for state championship run
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls golfers took first at the 4A East State Qualifying Tournament in Cheyenne Friday, while the boys moved from fourth after day one to earn a second-place finish Friday.
“They played much better and dialed in on the mistakes they made the day before,” Sheridan head coach Kaelee Saner said of the boys squad. “The girls continue to push one another and grow. They have one thing on their mind, and that’s a state championship.”
Samantha Spielman took another first-place finish for the girls, while Izzy Laird finished fourth and Libby Gardener, Gabi Wright and Katie Jorgenson earned the sixth- through eighth-place finishing spots.
Brock Owings took the top spot for Sheridan boys, earning a fourth-place finish, ahead of teammates Sean Sanders, who three-way tied for fifth, and Alex Sanders who finished eighth behind his twin brother.
The Broncs head to the state tournament Sept. 17-18 in Jackson, with the girls eyeing a state tournament championship.
Sheridan swimming splits Laramie duals
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swimming competed against Laramie and Evanston in duals Friday, beating Evanston as a team 125 points to 49, but fell to hosts Laramie High School 102 points to 72.
Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 6.52 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:13.86. Isabel Cleland finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:11.92)
Olivia Dannhaus finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (59.01) and first in the 100-yard breast stroke (1:13.01).
Alexa Rambur finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:20.45).
Sheridan’s 400-yard freestyle relay A team finished first — Rambur, Mountain, Sydney Black, Dannhaus) with a time of 4:16.95, followed by Sheridan’s B team (Abigail Walton, Kyrra Fenton, Finnley Dube, Marly Graham) with a 4:27.92.
Sheridan’s 200-yard freestyle relay — made up of Morgan, Dannhaus, Cleland and Lilly Mountain — finished second with a time of 1:50.92.
The Lady Broncs hit the water again at home when they host the Sheridan Invitational Sept. 18.
Big Horn hosts invite tournament
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball hosted several teams Friday for its invitational tournament, including local rivals Tongue River High School and 1A Sheridan County team Arvada-Clearmont High School.
The Lady Rams split its first two matches against Kaycee and Rocky Mountain, but finished pool play Friday beating St. Stephens.
The Lady Eagles started pool play splitting the match against Moorcroft but recovered to beat Wind River and Glenrock in Friday action.
“I thought the girls played well, and I’m excited to get back after it tomorrow,” Tongue River volleyball head coach Janelle Moore said Friday. “We ended the day playing really well.”
The Lady Panthers dropped the first two matches of pool play against Rocky Mountain and Big Horn, but split with Kaycee.
“We’re improving,” AC head coach Ken DeCock said Friday.
All three local teams return to action in Big Horn Saturday for tournament play, with the cross-county rivals facing off starting at 8 a.m.
Sheridan Hawks doused by Helena Bighorns
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks were blown out 10-0 by the Helena Bighorns in their season-opener Friday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
The two teams return to the ice at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.