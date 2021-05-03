Cooper nets overtime winner, lifts Lady Broncs over Lady Thunderbirds
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team completed a weekend home stand with a 2-1 overtime victory over the visiting Cheyenne East Lady Thunderbirds to win their fifth game in a row.
Sophomore Kayleigh Thomas scored in regulation to give Sheridan a 1-0 lead, though three consecutive corner kicks in the final minute of the second half allowed East to send the game to overtime.
Junior Aubrey Cooper scored in the first 10-minute overtime period and the Lady Broncs defense finished the game strong to win 2-1.
Sheridan beat Cheyenne Central 2-1 Friday and, with Saturday’s win, improved to 8-3-1 and 6-3-1 in conference play.
The Lady Broncs host Campbell County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Steel’s two goals powers Broncs past Cheyenne East
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team started the month of May with another win Saturday, shutting out the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds 3-0. Freshman Dane Steel netted two in the Broncs’ seventh victory in a row.
Besides Steel’s two goals, the freshman also recorded an assist, while sophomore Colson Coon scored Sheridan’s other goal and sophomore Wyatt Brown also logged an assist.
Sheridan improved to a 10-2 record and 9-1 conference mark with the victory.
The Broncs travel to Campbell County to play the Camels at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers sweep Billings Halos for first, second win
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers picked up their first and second wins of the season with 5-0 and 22-0 victories on the road against the Billings Halos Saturday. Led by pitcher Hunter Stone, the Troopers recorded a no-hitter in their mercy-rule 22-0 win.
Sheridan improves to 2-4 on the season. The Troopers were scheduled to play at Laurel Sunday, but the games were canceled due to inclement weather.
Catcher Cody Kilpatrick led the team with two RBIs in the first game of the day Saturday, while pitchers Rich Hall and Nate Killian allowed no runs to the Halos.
The Troopers scored once in the second inning then tacked on two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to win 5-0 and record their first victory of the season.
Killian and Hall led Sheridan with three RBIs apiece in the second game Saturday, while Stone pitched four innings, and Dylan Greenough Groom closed the game before the legion baseball mercy rule was invoked after a nine-run fifth inning to give Sheridan the no-hitter victory.
The Troopers play in Casper at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday before returning home to host the 406 Flyers at Ernie Rotellini Field at 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday.