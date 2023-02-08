Basketball stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Local sisters earn free throw state championship

 SHERIDAN — The Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot state championships were held at Casper College Saturday. A pair of sisters representing the Sheridan Lodge became state champions. Olivia and Maggie Brogdon won their divisions and will represent the Cowboy State at the regional Hoop Shoot in Colorado Springs in March, where they will compete with the state champions from Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. 

