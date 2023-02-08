Local sisters earn free throw state championship
SHERIDAN — The Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot state championships were held at Casper College Saturday. A pair of sisters representing the Sheridan Lodge became state champions. Olivia and Maggie Brogdon won their divisions and will represent the Cowboy State at the regional Hoop Shoot in Colorado Springs in March, where they will compete with the state champions from Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska.
Olivia made 19 of 25 free throws to win the 10-11 age girls division. Maggie made 22 of 25 free throws to claim the 12-13 girls division.
Layla Hatch also represented the Sheridan Lodge and finished second in the 8-9 division by making 18 of 25 free throws.
Christensen, Pelissier named academic All-Mountain West
SHERIDAN — The Mountain West Conference announced its 202 Fall Academic All-Mountain West team Tuesday. A pair of Sheridan County locals turned Wyoming Cowboys football players made the list: Parker Christensen and Will Pelissier. To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better and must have competed in 50 percent of the team’s contests, other than injury-related absences.
Christensen, an alumnus from Sheridan High School made the list and is majoring in kinesiology and health promotion. Pelissier, a former Big Horn Ram also made the team and is majoring in finance.