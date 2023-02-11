County teams compete in Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County indoor track and field teams competed in Gillette at the Bronc Invite Friday.
Sheridan High School boys won the meet with 144 team points, well ahead of second place Cody High School's 121.5 points. The Lady Broncs finished second with 113 points.
Big Horn High School boys finished sixth with 30.5 points, and Big Horn girls finished 10th with 6 points.
Tongue River High School boys finished 10th with 2 points, and the girls did not score.
Sheridan's Addie Pendergast finished first in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 58.4 seconds.
Sheridan's girls 4x400-meter relay (Olivia Hardesty, CAllista Roush, Addie Pendergast and Averi Sullivan) earned first with a time of 4 minutes, 12.42 seconds.
Sheridan's Robby Miller finished first in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 50.9 seconds.
Sheridan's Austin Akers won the boys 3,200-meter race with a time of 10 minutes, 5.94 seconds.
Sheridan's boys 4x800-meter relay (Akers, Landrum Wiley, Aidan Moran, Miller) finished first with a time of 8 minutes, 42.6 seconds.
Wiley also won the boys pole vault, launching over 11 feet, 6 inches.
Big Horn's Peyton McLaughlin finished fifth in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 6.13 seconds. Kate Mohrmann finished in seventh place in long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 0.25 inches.
Dylan Greenough-Groom finished sixth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.9 seconds, fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.91 seconds and fourth in high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 7 inches.
Big Horn's Cameron Guelde finished eighth in 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 21.81 seconds.
Ethan Alliot finished eighth in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 12.96 seconds.
Isaac Adsit finished fourth in the pole vault with a jump of 9 feet, 6 inches.
Conner Horsley finished eighth in the boys triple jump at 33 feet, 0.75 inches.
Austin Emond finished eighth in boys shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 1.25 inches.
The Rams' 1,600-sprint medley (Greenough-Groom, Noah Smith, Owen Petty, Alliot) earned second place with a time of 3:53.84.
Tongue River's Aiden Watt finished seventh in boys 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.48 seconds.
Teams compete again at the Simplot Games in Idaho Feb. 16-18.
Nordic skiing team competes in Cody
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Nordic skiers competed in the first of a two-day meet in Cody Friday.
"We had a great day," head coach Falk Alicke said Friday. "The team is making excellent progress overall."
Kayley Alicke placed 11th in the girls race, and Jacob Alicke led the boys team in 25th place.
The Broncs compete Saturday for the final day of the meet in Cody, competing in a 10K skate race and a junior varsity race over 3.5 kilometers.
Full results for Sheridan include:
Boys
• 25th place, Jacob Alicke
• 32nd place, Henry Phillips
• 33rd place, SeanKyle Taylor
• 34th place, Justin McDowell
• 37th place, Gabe Aasby
• 53rd place, Ben Boulter
• 74th place, Ryan Cook
Girls
• 11th place, Kayley Alicke
• 39th place, Brynn Kirol
• 40th place, Livea Martin-Davis
• 51st place, Eliana Walton
• 59th place, Josie Walton
• 63rd place, Kindell Baker
19U Hawks down Miles City
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Under-19 Girls Hawks downed the Miles City Generals, 8-4, in their first game of the 2023 Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association A State Championship Friday in Gillette.
Sheridan's McKenna Bales earned the first goal for the team while short-handed with an assist from Brooke Alexander. Miles City responded in the first period with three goals.
The Hawks came out firing in the second period, scoring five goals. Riley Mudd scored two, with one on a power play, and Carsyn Thompson, Avery Nikirk and Mallorie Akers all contributed a goal, with assists from Sage Lowe, Akers, Thompson with two, Alyssa Biteman and Willow Koltiska.
Miles City scored the final goal in the third period, which couldn't match Sheridan's two goals and previous six. Thompson scored on a power play with an assist from Lowe, and Vivian Morey scored unassisted on a power play to secure the win.
Sheridan goalie Breann Charlebois saved 14 of 18 total shots on goal.
Other games in A State Friday were Yellowstone over Pinedale, 7-5; and Gillette over Miles City, 1-0.
The Hawks return to the ice Saturday when they face Pinedale at noon. Sunday will include seed play, with the state championship game set for noon.