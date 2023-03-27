SHS tracksters compete in Colorado
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School track and field teams competed in the Broomfield Shootout 2023 in Broomfield, Colorado.
Sheridan boys finished third behind Fossil Ridge High School and The Classical Academy, both from Colorado. The girls finished second behind Fossil Ridge.
Top eight results for SHS athletes include:
Boys
110-meter hurdles
First place, Aiden O'Leary, 15.36 seconds
4x100-meter relay
Sixth place, Sheridan High School, 46.33 seconds
4x800-meter relay
Sixth place, Sheridan High School, 8 minutes, 41.68 seconds
Pole vault
Third place, Landrum Wiley, 11 feet
Fifth place, Shaw Walker, 10 feet, 6 inches
Discus
Third place, Josh Davis, 132 feet, 8 inches
Shot put
Second place, Simon Tengesdal, 46 feet, 8 inches
Fifth place, Gunnar Depew, 43 feet
Sixth place, Josh Davis, 42 feet, 9 inches
Girls
100-meter dash
First place, Addie Pendergast, 12.11 seconds
Sixth place, Olivia Hardesty, 12.95 seconds
200-meter dash
First place, Addie Pendergast, 25.47 seconds
Fourth place, Olivia Hardesty, 26.97 seconds
100-meter hurdles
Seventh place, Ruby Jacobs, 17.71 seconds
4x100-meter relay
Sixth place, Sheridan High School, 53.66 seconds
800-meter sprint medley relay
Sixth place, Sheridan High School, 2 minutes, 1.44 seconds
4x400-meter relay
Third place, Sheridan High School, 4 minutes, 0.57 seconds
4x800-meter relay
Third place, Sheridan High School, 10 minutes, 29.63 seconds
Long jump
Fifth place, Lilly Charest, 15 feet, 9.5 inches
Sixth place, Ellen Brown, 15 feet, 8 inches
Triple jump
First place, Callista Roush, 35 feet, 5 inches
Fifth place, Ellen Brown, 32 feet, 10 inches
Pole vault
Second place, Lilly Charest, 11 feet
Discus
First place, Josie Ankney, 114 feet, 2 inches
Third place, Jaylynn Morgan, 111 feet
Fifth place, Nora Butler, 101 feet, 4 inches
Shot put
First place, Josie Ankney, 43 feet, 5 inches
Second place, Nora Butler, 40 feet, 3 inches
Seventh place, Aubrey Beard, 33 feet, 4 inches
SC rodeo competes at Eastern Wyoming College
SHERIDAN — Sheridan College rodeo teams competed at Eastern Wyoming College Friday through Sunday. Results were not available at press time Monday.
Steel earns All-American status
SHERIDAN — Dane Steel earned All-American status for his second time in his high school career.
The Sheridan High School junior competed with a host of his teammates, including first-time female wrestling athlete Becca Oedken.
Other Sheridan athletes competing included Keegan Rager, River Osborne, Cache Wood, Cody Dunham, Dylan Goss, Terran Grooms, Aiden Selcher, Colson Coon, Kolten Powers, Kelten Crow and Landon Wood.