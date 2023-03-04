Athletes compete at state indoor track and field
SHERIDAN — Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high school indoor track and field teams competed in the first day of indoor state track and field meet in Gillette Friday.
Results were not available at press time.
Hawks beat Badlands
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey team hosted the Badlands Friday, beating the guests 6-2.
Hawks' Caleb Murray (Wyatt Noble, Makhai Sparks) scored in the first period.
Murray (Ryler Schelle) and Noble (Ryan McKenna, Sparks) scored in the second period.
Christian Crutcher (Nathan Awoyemi, Tie Schumacher), McKenna (Schumacher, Joseph Epplin) and Murray (McCaffrey Billings) all scored to secure the win in the third period.
The Hawks once again host the Badlands Saturday at 7:30 p.m.