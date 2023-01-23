Track, field teams compete in Gillette
SHERIDAN — The county high school track and field teams competed at the Campbell County Invitational Saturday with nearly 800 other participants.
Sheridan girls
The Lady Broncs won the 400-meter relay by more than six seconds, with Averi Sullivan, Molly Elchlinger, Callista Roush and Addie Pendergast. Ellen Brown won the long jump over 55 individuals. Roush was first in the triple jump.
Sheridan’s Addie Pendergast finished in second place in the girls 55-meter dash. Sullivan was fourth out in the 400-meter dash. Alyssa Fehlauer finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run. Abby Newton was third in the 3,200-meter run. Lilly Charest finished third in pole vault. Nora Butler came in second in shot put and Josie Ankney was behind in third.
Sheridan boys
Patrick Aasby won the 400-meter dash out of 56 runners. The Broncs also finished first in the 400-meter relay with Patrick Aasby, Aiden O’Leary, Aiden Roth and Riley Green.
Austin Akers was third place in the 800-meter run and second in the 1600-meter. Cael Gilbertson finished in seventh place in the 200-meter dash. Aiden Moran placed second in the 3,200-meter run. O’Leary placed third in the 55-meter hurdles and Cameron Perez was behind in fourth.
Big Horn
The Lady Rams were led by Peyton McLaughlin who took 10th place in the 55-meter hurdles. Dylan Greenough-Groom led the boys team by taking 11th place in the 55-meter dash. Ethan Alliot received a personal best of 5 minutes, 18 seconds in the 1,600-meter run.
Tongue River
The Eagles were led by Scott Arizona in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.5 seconds, which was more than two seconds faster than the second-fastest Tongue River runner. Arizona was also the fastest Eagle in the 55-meter dash posting a 7.08. Isaiah Cote was the quickest TR runner in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.35.
18U Hawks blanks Grizzlies
SHERIDAN — The Hawks Under-18 hockey team shut out the Gillette junior varsity team 6-0 Saturday on the road. The Hawks had six different goal scorers: Garrett Way, Carter Morey, Eli Lowe, Bryce Camino, Colten Terry and Levi Mendenhal. Luke Koltiska stopped all 27 shots in the game at the goal.
19U girls hockey squad splits series
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Under-19 girls Hawks hockey team split at Yellowstone over the weekend.
The Hawks defeated the Yeti 9-2 Saturday afternoon. Carsyn Thompson was the offensive player of the game with three goals to secure her hat trick. Breann Charlebois stopped 12 of 14 shots at goal.
The Hawks were edged by the Yeti, losing 6-5 Sunday. Mallorie Akers also led Sheridan with a pair of goals.
SHS shines at Dylan Humes
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys and girls wrestling teams competed at the Moorcroft Invitational Friday and Saturday. The Broncs boys team earned second out of 25 teams, only bested by Thunder Basin.
Kolten Powers placed first in the 120-weight class. Landon Wood also received first place at 126 pounds. Dawson Goss won at 145 pounds. Dane Steel received first place at 160 pounds. Terran Grooms earned first at 170 pounds. Colson Coon impressed with a first-place finish as well in the 182 class. Dylan Goss and Aiden Selcher took second place in their respective classes, as well.
The Lady Broncs finished third out of 22 teams.
Becca Oetken won the 190 weight class. Trinity Peterson, Eva Anderson and Jada Bohm earned second in their classes. Paityn Covolo Bridgette Price and Kylah Pleines took third in theirs.
Aidan Collingwood led the Tongue River wrestling team, placing fourth in the 138-pound weight class and AJ Moline also finished fourth at 170 pounds.