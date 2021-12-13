Sheridan boys basketball goes undefeated in first weekend of season
SHERIDAN — After a win over Lander Thursday, the Sheridan Broncs continued taking care of business last weekend. They beat Riverton 45-38 Friday and Star Valley 60-51 Saturday.
They will take on Buffalo at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
Sheridan girls basketball win three to tip off year
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs followed their Thursday win with two more Friday and Saturday. They took down Riverton 60-48 Friday and Star Valley 40-25 Saturday.
“We went 3-0 and got better each game, I felt,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said. “Lander and Riverton both had girls shoot the ball well from the perimeter, so we had to weather some runs against those two teams, but the girls played hard and got better, so it was a fun weekend.”
The Lady Broncs will travel to Buffalo Friday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Sheridan wrestlers split between two tournaments, place well at both
SHERIDAN — After beginning their season Thursday, the Sheridan Broncs continued their busy week Friday and Saturday. Some headed to a tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota. Others went to Powell.
The squad in Rapid City took seventh place out of 36 teams, placing as the top Wyoming team. The Broncs had six placers, highlighted by Dane Steel’s first-place finish and Colson Coon’s second-place rank.
The group in Powell featured five varsity placers. Cody Dunham took first. Chris Larson was second.
Next Friday and Saturday, Sheridan takes the mat in Gillette.
Sheridan swimming competes at Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — Sheridan boys swimming opened its season at Kelly Walsh Saturday. No team scores were kept.
The Broncs won two of the 10 races. Bryson Shosten finished first in the 100-yard butterfly, and Ben Patten claimed the top spot in 50-yard freestyle.
Sheridan also tallied four second-place finishes: Isaac Otto in the 100-yard freestyle, Tobey Green in the 100-yard backstroke, Luca Sinclair in the 100-yard breaststroke and Rio Tanner in 1-meter diving.
The Broncs have a short turnaround between meets. They will go to Buffalo for a 4 p.m. meet Tuesday.
Big Horn boys basketball starts season 1-2 in Buffalo
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams started their season in Buffalo last weekend, going 1-2. Friday, they lost to Powell 58-38 and beat Pinedale 50-47. Saturday, they lost to Lovell 45-41.
“A good weekend to gain experience and learn a few things,” head coach Cody Ball said. “All three teams we played were 3A schools. We got beat by 20 and got to see what it takes to be a top-level team. Then beat Pinedale and learned to win a close game. Then came back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter and got it down to a one-point game against Lovell and learned that we can’t dig a hole that we have to get out of.”
Next weekend, the Rams will host the Foothills Classic and play four 2A teams in three days.
Big Horn girls basketball drops three straight in Lovell
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams suffered three consecutive defeats in Lovell to open their season last weekend. They lost to Powell 44-18 Friday and dropped two more Saturday: to Lovell 57-13 and Pinedale 94-9.
Next weekend, Big Horn will host the Foothills Classic.
Tongue River boys basketball finishes 1-2 in Buffalo
DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles played the first three games of their season in Buffalo last weekend, winning one of three. They opened with a 57-52 loss to Buffalo Friday before rebounding with a 59-44 victory over Lovell later that day. Saturday, they fell to Rawlins 56-35.
“We were very pleased with our effort and teamwork all weekend long going up against some stiff 3A competition,” head coach Tyler Hanson said. “All of our guys came into different situations this weekend to make positive impacts on the games. We were impressed with our grit and resilience as we had to battle back from early deficits. We appreciate early season opportunities like this weekend to then see what and how to improve as a program as we look at our upcoming competition.”
Tongue River will also take part in the Foothills Classic next weekend, helping Big Horn host.
Tongue River girls basketball drops three in season’s first weekend
DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles landed three straight losses to begin their season in Lovell last weekend. They fell to Powell 46-29 and Lovell 56-24 Friday and lost to Rawlins 37-25 Saturday.
“It was very helpful to get some games under our belt to see what we need to work on,” head coach Amanda Cummins said. “We definitely showed improvement by the third game.”
Upcoming: The Lady Eagles will take part in the Foothills Classic next weekend.
Arvada-Clearmont boys basketball loses all three in Upton
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Panthers dropped all three of their contests in Upton during their season-opening slate last weekend. They were bested by Sundance 52-16 and Ten Sleep 57-37 Friday. They lost to the Sheridan freshmen team 36-15 Saturday.
The Panthers will face Ten Sleep again at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the road.
Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball records one win, two losses
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers went 1-2 last weekend in Upton. Friday, they lost to Sundance 37-23 before beating Upton JV 42-30. In their lone game Saturday, they lost 49-32 to the Sheridan freshmen team.
Arvada-Clearmont will head to Ten Sleep for a 4 p.m. matchup Friday.