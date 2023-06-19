Phelps places top four at college nationals
SHERIDAN — Wyatt Phelps of Sheridan College placed fourth in bull riding at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper last week.
The bulls won the week as only 11 riders lasted 8 seconds out of 101 rides. Phelps was successful one-of-four rides, which was still good for fourth. Phelps won the second round, scoring 85.5 points.
Troopers win streak to a dozen
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team extended their winning streak to 12 over the weekend.
The Troopers defeated and swept the Casper Oilers Saturday at Thorne-Rider Stadium. Sheridan defeated the conference foes 4-2 in game one and won 9-8 in game two. Dyson Murner hit the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Troopers travel to Mitchell, South Dakota, for a doubleheader Tuesday at 5 and 7 p.m.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.