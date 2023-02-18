Aqua Broncs make finals at state
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimmers competed in day one of the 2023 4A State Championships in Laramie Friday.
In preliminary races, Sheridan's 200-yard medley relay (Lincoln Carroll, Coleman Hanchett, Troy Waugh, Luca Sinclair) finished fourth with a time of 1 minute, 43.88 seconds.
The Broncs' 200-yard freestyle relay (Ben Forsythe, Skyler Mayo, Sinclair, David Brown) finished fourth in prelims with a 1:32.93, good enough to compete in finals Saturday.
SHS' 400-yard freestyle relay (Brown, Jarret Thompson, Hanchett, Forsythe) finished fifth in prelims with a 3:31.93 for a finals spot.
Sheridan's Jarret Thompson made finals in the boys 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.
Forsythe made finals in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
Sinclair made the finals in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Broncs continue action in the pool Saturday.
Grapplers compete at regional tournaments
SHERIDAN — Sheridan and Tongue River high school wrestling teams competed at regional tournaments Friday.
The Broncs competed at Cheyenne South Friday, earning the regional title as a team.
Regional champions included 113-pound Cody Dunham, 126-pound Landon Wood, 132-pound Keegan Rager, 152-pound Dane Steel, 160-pound Kelten Crow, 170-pound Terran Grooms, 182-pound Colson Coon,
Broncs earning second place included 106-pound Cache Wood, 120-pound Kolten Powers, 138-pound Dylan Goss and 145-pound Dawson Goss.
Fourth-place Broncs included 113-pound River Osborne, 160-pound Ryan Petzold, 195-pound Kolin Custis and 220-pound Aiden Selcher.
The Eagles competed at Southeast Friday, earning sixth place out of 10 teams.
AJ Moline earned a regional championship in the 170-pound weight class
Eagles' 138-pound Aidan Collingwood finished second.
Tongue River's 113-pound Kaeden Smith finished third, as did 132-pound Carter Maslowski and 170-pound Jacob Brown.
Earning fourth place for the Eagles was 138-pound Kaden Hill and 160-pound Caleb Vollmer.
All Sheridan County wrestlers earning a state spot will compete in Casper Feb. 23-25.
County teams compete at Simplot Games
SHERIDAN — Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River indoor track and field teams completed day two of three at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho.
Sheridan's Addie Pendergast finished first in the girls 400-meter prelims with a time of 57.74 seconds.
The Broncs 4x400-meter relay finished fifth in prelims with a time of 3 minutes, 33.9 seconds.
The Broncs boys 1,600-meter sprint medley relay teams finished third and eighth in prelims.
The teams finish Simplot Saturday and next compete at the Sheridan Invitational in Gillette Feb. 23.
Hawks face Cobras
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks traveled to Butte to face the Cobras Friday for game one of two over the weekend.
The Hawks lost 5-2 to the Cobras Friday night, scoring their two goals in the second period. Ryan McKenna scored the first goal for Sheridan, and Sam Kleiman-Lee scored the second and final goal for the Hawks with assists from Makhai Sparks and Teejay Torgrimson.
The teams play again Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Butte Community Ice Center.