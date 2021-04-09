Broncs beat Cheyenne Central 2-0
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team improved to 5-2 after beating Cheyenne Central 2-0 at home Friday.
Sophomore Colson Coon and junior Reed Rabon netted goals, and junior Frank Sinclair recorded an assist.
The Broncs host Cheyenne East noon Saturday.
Lady Broncs fall 2-1 to Central in overtime
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team lost 2-1 to Cheyenne Central on the road in overtime Friday.
The Lady Broncs fall to 4-2-1 and play Cheyenne East at noon Saturday.
The Sheridan golf team opened its spring season in Worland, but scores were unavailable by press time.