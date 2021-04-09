Broncs beat Cheyenne Central 2-0

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team improved to 5-2 after beating Cheyenne Central 2-0 at home Friday. 

Sophomore Colson Coon and junior Reed Rabon netted goals, and junior Frank Sinclair recorded an assist. 

The Broncs host Cheyenne East noon Saturday. 

 

Lady Broncs fall 2-1 to Central in overtime 

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team lost 2-1 to Cheyenne Central on the road in overtime Friday.

The Lady Broncs fall to 4-2-1 and play Cheyenne East at noon Saturday.

The Sheridan golf team opened its spring season in Worland, but scores were unavailable by press time. 

