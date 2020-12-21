Lecholat, Bateson finish in double digits, Broncs cruise past Cody 67-14,
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team continued its winning ways against Cody High School Saturday, beating the opposing Broncs 67-14 to improve to 3-0.
Senior Sam Lecholat finished with 12 points, and junior Kaden Bateson added 10 points to the Broncs’ total, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from behind the arc. Seniors Alex Sanders and Zach Koltiska recorded nine points apiece and six other Sheridan players added at least a basket.
The Sheridan Broncs held Cody to a mere eight points in the first quarter and two points in the second quarter to end the first half up 43-10. The defensive dominance continued, as Cody only scored four points in the third quarter and didn’t score at all in the final eight minutes of the contest.
Sheridan resumes play when it travels to Buffalo High School after the holiday break, playing at 7 p.m. Jan. 7.
Annie Mitzel scores 24, but Lady Broncs lose 57-50 to Cody
SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs lost their first game of the basketball season Saturday against Cody High School, though Sheridan senior Annie Mitzel scored 24 points and sophomore Sydni Bilyeu had 12.
“[The] girls played well,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “Just had some trouble down the stretch under pressure.”
Sheridan (2-1) resumes play when it travels to Buffalo to take on the Bison at 7 p.m. Jan. 7.
Sheridan swimming and diving finishes second at Green River pre-invite, fourth after invite’s first session
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team swam in its last meet of 2020 at Green River High School Friday and Saturday, finishing second at Friday’s meet and fourth of four schools after Saturday’s competition.
The Broncs finished with 291 points Friday, second to Green River and its 382 points.
Sheridan’s 200-yard medley relay placed third with a time of 1:55.78 from swimmers Tobey Green, Coleman Hanchett, Bonner Wood and Skyler Mayo. Its 200-yard freestyle relay finished second with swimmers Isaac Otto, Bryson Shosten, Coleman Hanchett and Ben Patten swimming a 1:40.41 in the event. And the 400-yard freestyle relay placed third with a time of 3:46.47 from Otto, Patten, Green and Shosten.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Patten swam a 24.30 to place second and finish under the 4A state meet qualifying time, though he had officially qualified two weeks ago. But in the 100-yard breaststroke, Hanchett qualified for the 4A state meet with a 1:08.89 finish.
Saturday, Sheridan recorded 198 points to finish fourth of four teams, though diver Rio Tanner finished fifth of 10 competitors. Tanner scored a 127.05.
The Broncs 200-yard freestyle relay had one of the day’s best performances, placing third with a time of 1:39.57 from the same swimmers from Friday — Otto, Patten, Hanchett and Shosten.
Sheridan returns to the pool when it hosts Natrona, Cheyenne East and Buffalo at 4 p.m. Jan. 8.
Big Horn Lady Rams lose 36-23 to Wind River
BIG HORN — Traveling across the county to Tongue River High School, the Big Horn High School girls basketball team lost 36-23 to the Wind River Cougars Saturday.
The Lady Rams fall to 0-4 and will resume play on the road against Shoshoni at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Lady Eagles cruise past Wind River 63-13 to win back-to-back games
DAYTON — The Tongue River girls basketball team hosted Wind River Saturday afternoon, beating the Cougars 63-13 to win its second game of the weekend and third game of the season.
Saturday’s win came after the Lady Eagles 54-31 win over Greybull Friday evening. Tongue River looks to extend its winning streak when it travels to Upton after the holiday break. The Lady Eagles and the Lady Bobcats tipoff at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Panthers fall 45-38 to Ten Sleep
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Panthers dropped their game against Ten Sleep 45-38 Friday to fall to 1-1 on the early season. Senior Cameron Klatt led the team with 11 points.
The AC Panthers travel to Wright after the holiday break to play the Wright Panthers at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers drops game vs. Ten Sleep 33-22
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team lost its second game of the season to the Ten Sleep Pioneers 33-22.
The Lady Panthers fall to 0-2 but are back in action after the holiday break against Wright High School at 11 a.m. Jan. 9.