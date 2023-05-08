TR golfers fight wind, boys win outing
SHERIDAN — The Tongue River and Big Horn golf programs competed in windy conditions at Lusk Saturday.
The Eagles boys team took first place out of seven schools. Braxton Tremain placed first individually with 94 strokes. Isaiah Miller placed fifth with a 104. Liam O’Harra shot 108 for seventh place.
The Lady Eagles didn’t have enough golfers to post a team score; however, Baylie May received fifth with 121 and Savannah Tremain shot a 125 for sixth place.
Big Horn didn’t field a full team but Sydni Gray medaled by placing in ninth.
Rodeoers compete in Newcastle
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County high school rodeoers competed in Newcastle Saturday and Sunday.
Abagail Olson finished 10th in barrel racing, 33rd in breakaway roping, 20th in goat tying and second in pole bending.
Deblin Cole finished 26th in breakaway roping, 18th in goat tying and 12th in pole bending.
Nicholas Albrecht finished 10th in team roping.
Olson finished second in barrels, 14th in breakaway, 12th in goat tying and 13th in pole bending.
Cole finished 12th in breakaway, 10th in goat tying and 21st in pole bending.
Albrecht finished 36th in team roping.
Athletes will next compete in Gillette May 13-14.
Troopers compete at home
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers American Legion baseball team hosted the Lovell Mustangs in a doubleheader Sunday.
Scores were not available Monday.
The team next competes Wednesday at home, hosting the Gillette Riders.