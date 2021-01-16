• Sam Patterson led the team in scoring with 14 points.
• “We did very well on the offensive board and we were able to generate some scoring off of their turnovers,” Eagles head coach Tyler Hanson said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “We had lots of guys that contributed tonight in all phases of the game. It’s a great win for the program and it feels great to earn a conference win.”
• Next game: The Eagles (7-0) host Big Horn at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Sydnee Pitman led the team in scoring with 12 points.
• “We have talked all week about playing four complete quarters. I felt like we were able to do that today,” Lady Eagles head coach Amanda Cummins said in a message to The Sheridan Press Friday. “We were focused from the first whistle. We played good team basketball.”
• Next game: The Lady Eagles (5-2) host the Lady Rams at 2 p.m. today.
Sheridan swimmers, divers end day on top
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team dominated all three of its duals Friday while competing at Cheyenne East High School.
The Broncs blew past Cheyenne South as a team, earning 121 points to Cheyenne South’s 58. The boys turned around and beat Cheyenne East 144.5 to 38.5 and Campbell County 149 points to 26.
Sheridan boys dominated the 50-yard freestyle, earning the top four places with junior Ben Patten (24.37 seconds), sophomore Coleman Hanchett (25.23), sophomore Tobey Green (25.29) and sophomore Skyler Mayo (26.22) finishing in line from first to fourth.
Sheridan swept the top four spots again in the 100-yard backstroke, with Green (1:04.80), junior Aiden Milne (1:11.06), freshman Lincoln Carroll (1:12.03) and sophomore Bonner Wood (1:13.05) earning first- through fourth-place finishes.
Several Sheridan swimmers earned second-place finishes, including Sheridan’s 200-yard medley relay — including juniors Milne and Trace Szekula and freshmen Dillon Lemon and Henry Craft — earned second place with a time of 2 minutes, 8.52 seconds; sophomore Jarret Thompson in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.22; junior Isaac Otto in the 100-yard individual medley with 1:03.28 and in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.28); sophomore Troy Waugh in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.51); Thompson in the 500-yard freestyle (5:50.50); and freshman Rio Tanner in the 1-meter diving (169.95 points).
Those earning third-place finishes included Lemon in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.57) and Hanchett in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.74).
The 200-yard freestyle relay teams earned first and second, with the first-place finishers (Patten, Otto, Hanchett and Mayo) finishing in 1:39.12. Second-place finishers (Wood, freshman Luca Sinclair, Waugh and Szekula) finished in 1:47.62.
The Broncs 400-yard freestyle relay teams finished in second (Otto, Green, Thompson and Hanchett) with a time of 3:52.28 and third (Mayo, Milne, Lemon and Waugh) with a time of 4:15.52.
The Broncs are back in the pool in Laramie for the second day of the Southeast Duals at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Sheridan wrestling finishes Friday 3-0
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestlers dominated Mountain View High School at the Thomas Soda Ash Memorial tournament in Green River Friday, winning as a team 72 to 6 to start off a three-dual day of competition. The Broncs followed by narrowly beating Worland 45-33 and beat Rock Springs, 48-23.
“We had a long trip and it showed on our legs,” Broncs head coach Tyson Shatto said. “It’s a challenge that we have to be ready for. The team responded and found ways to win matches.”
Sheridan vs. Mountain View, 72-6
• 106 — Cole Riesen win by forfeit
• 113 — Kolten Powers win by forfeit
• 120 — Landon Wood win by forfeit
• 126 — Dylan Goss over Clay Walker by fall (1:14)
• 132 — Gus Roden (Mountain View) over Cameron Sanburn by fall (5:05)
• 138 — Reese Osborne over Tanner Collins by fall (2:35)
• 145 — Dane Steel over Tyson Muir by technical fall (17-1, 2:50)
• 152 — Terran Grooms over Carson Eardley by major decision (17-5)
• 160 — Colson Coon win by forfeit
• 170 — Hayden Crow win by forfeit
• 182 — Brock Steel over Mark Walker by decision (12-5)
• 195 — Jim Strobbe win by forfeit
• 220 — Quinton Mangus over Trevor Condos by fall (3:21)
• 285 — Justin Vela over Coby Jones by fall (0:22)
Sheridan vs. Worland, 45-33
• 106 — Kyle Anderson (Worland) over Cole Riesen by fall (2:00)
• 113 — Kolten Powers over Kobe Swain by fall (5:48)
• 120 — Ross Goncalves (Worland) over Landon Wood by fall (0:35)
• 126 — Kyle Anderson (Worland) over Dylan Goss by fall (2:36)
• 132 — Kein Anderson (Worland) over Cameron Sanburn by fall (2:56)
• 138 — Reese Osborne over Gullian Comstock by fall (1:39)
• 145 — Dane Steel over Colton Woffinden by decision (6-0)
• 152 — Terran Grooms over Aaron Carver by fall (3:34)
• 160 — Luke Goncalves (Worland) over Colson Coon by decision (11-5)
• 170 — Hayden Crow over Josh Rose by fall (2:00)
• 182 — Brock Steel over Ralph Moreno by fall (2:38)
• 195 — Lane McBee (Worland) over Jim Strobbe by fall (0:24)
• 220 — Quinton Mangus over Christian Peterson by fall (4:37)
• 285 — Justin Vela over Koby Tigner by fall (1:17)
Sheridan vs. Rock Springs, 48-23
• 106 — Broc Fletcher (Rock Springs) over Cole Riesen by decision (6-2)
• 113 — Justin Henry (Rock Springs) over Kolten Powers by sudden victory (6-4)
• 120 — Landon Wood over Josh Sosa by fall (2:48)
• 126 — Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Dylan Goss by fall (1:10)
• 132 — Cameron Sanburn Garrett Fletcher by injury (3:49)
• 138 — Reese Osborne over RJ Davidson by fall (3:27)
• 145 — Dane Steel over Hayden Romero by fall (2:48)
• 152 — Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Terran Grooms by majority (12-4)
• 160 — Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Colson Coon by majority (9-1)
• 170 — Hayden Crow over Danial Suazo by fall (1:02)
• 182 — Brock Steel over Ian Dickinson by fall (1:16)
• 195 — Jim Strobbe over Pablo Meza by fall (1:52)
• 220 — Quinton Mangus over Ranger Elkins by fall (0:33)
• 285 — AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Justin Vela by decision (6-1)
The Broncs will continue to compete at the Green River duals Saturday.
Bishop carries Big Horn indoor track
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School indoor track athletes competed in their first meet of the season hosted in Gillette at the Campbell County Center Field House, finishing the day with 8.5 points earned as a team on the day.
Rachel Bishop was the sole score contributor for the Rams, earning third place in the girls 55-meter dash with a time of 7.94 seconds and tying for sixth with Campbell County’s Aubry Dewine in the girls 200-meter dash, running 29.08 seconds in the finals.
The Rams return to Gillette Saturday for the Sheridan High School Indoor Qualifier meet starting at 9 a.m., along with fellow Sheridan County athletes from Tongue River and Sheridan high schools.
NA3HL Sheridan Hawks slash Americans
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks earned their 19th win in a row, dominating the visiting Great Falls Americans 9-2 Friday evening.
Sheridan's Derek Humphrey (Simon Herz, Jacob Cummings) scored the first goal, followed by Nick Tigges (Zach Brydges, Logan Syrup) and Jacob Cummings (Jonathon Teasdale) in the first period.
Justin Schwartzmiller (Stepan Ruta) and Jacob Cummings (McCaffrey Billings, Humphrey) scored in the second period. Great Falls tried to fight back with a lone goal in the second and third periods, but couldn't overpower the domination in the third period by the Hawks.
Herz (Humphrey, Blake Billings), Luke Desmarais (Humphrey), Nathan Gilleshammer (Brydges, Syrup) and Humphrey (Cummings, Herz) sealed the win for the Hawks with goals in the third period.
Game two of the weekend series against Great Falls begins Saturday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m.