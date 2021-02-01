1
2
3
4
F
Sheridan Broncs
14
18
29
17
78
Rock Springs
10
12
5
10
37
Sam Lecholat led Sheridan with 14 points, though three other Broncs finished in double digits as well — Frank Sinclair (13), Kaden Bateson (12) and Reed Rabon (11).
Next game: The Broncs host Cheyenne Central at 7 p.m. Friday.
1
2
3
4
F
Sheridan Lady Broncs
10
18
9
13
50
Rock Springs
|X
|X
|X
|X
24
Rock Springs’ quarter scores were unavailable by press time.
Samantha Spielman led the Lady Broncs with 14 points.
Next game: The Lady Broncs host Cheyenne Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
1
2
3
4
F
Rocky Mountain
16
11
9
23
59
Big Horn Rams
17
15
13
17
62
Cade Butler led the Rams with 25 points.
“The guys were locked in to playing team basketball for all four quarters. There wasn’t a player that wasn’t ready to take on the No. 1 team in 2A and protect our home court. Even though Cade Butler was our leading scorer with 25, all eight players played their best basketball of the year. ... It also helped that we shot 73% for free throws in a close game.” — head coach Cody Ball
Next game: The Rams host Tongue River at 5 p.m. Thursday.
1
2
3
4
F
Rocky Mountain
11
21
12
11
55
Big Horn Lady Rams
3
6
8
9
26
Kylee Lamb led Big Horn with eight points.
Next game: The Lady Rams host Tongue River at 5 p.m. Thursday.
1
2
3
4
F
Guernsey
15
11
20
16
62
Arvada-Clearmont Panthers
4
7
6
13
30
Torrey Veach led the Panthers with 24 points.
Next game: The Panthers play NSI on the road at 3 p.m. Friday.
1
2
3
4
F
Guernsey
8
6
10
15
39
Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers
10
14
7
5
36
Shelby Fennema led the Lady Panthers with 15 points.
Next game: The Lady Panthers host Midwest at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Sheridan swimming and diving beats Rock Springs, South, loses to Green River
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs swimming and diving team swam at Cheyenne South Saturday, beating the hosts 101-72 and Rock Springs 114-61 but losing 108-76 to Green River.
Sophomore Tobey Green swam a 1:02.44 in the 100-yard backstroke as the only first-place individual finisher on the day, though the Broncs’ 200-yard freestyle relay finished first with a time of 1:38. Sophomore Skyler Mayo and juniors Ben Patten, Bryson Shosten and Isaac Otto made up the winning team.
Sheridan’s 200-yard medley relay, consisting of Green, freshman Luca Sinclair, sophomore Troy Waugh and Patten, finished third with a time of 1:53.70 while the 400-yard free relay also placed third. Mayo, freshman Dillon Lemon, junior Aiden Milne and sophomore Jarret Thompson swam a 3:46.
Otto placed second in the 100-yard freestyle race with his time of 53.34, while Shosten picked up two third-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.70) and the 500-yard freestyle race (5:33.90).
Sophomore Coleman Hanchett also placed third but in the 100-yard breaststroke race with his time of 1:09.64.
On the diving board, freshman Rio Tanner placed third of five competitors with a score of 162.40.
The Broncs swim at their conference meet in Gillette Friday and Saturday.
Wrestling Broncs beat reigning 4A State Champions Kelly Walsh 44-26
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team defeated the reigning 4A State Champions Kelly Walsh Trojans 44-26 at home Saturday afternoon with the Broncs picking up five pins. Below are the results:
106 — Cole Riesen over Zoey Green by technical fall (16-0, 4:27)
113 — Kolten Powers over Luke Guseman by pin (2:40)
120 — Landon Wood over Jack Wilson by pin (3:35)
126 — Cole Wirtz (Kelly Walsh) over Dylan Goss by decision (6-1)
132 — Hunter Goodwin over Treyson Davilla by pin (1:18)
138 — Reese Osborne over Garrett Marker by pin (1:39)
145 — Dane Steel over Giovanni Lucchi by decision (6-1)
152 — Analu Benabise (Kelly Walsh) over Rudy Osborne by pin (3:13)
160 — Sam Henderson (Kelly Walsh) over Colson Coon by decision (9-7)
170 — Noah Hone (Kelly Walsh) over Hayden Crow by decision (7-4)
182 — Brock Steel over Jesse Thornton by pin (1:37)
195 — Aragon Garro (Kelly Walsh) over Jim Strobbe by pin (0:41)
220 — Dom Gray (Kelly Walsh) over Quinton Mangus by pin (2:17)
The Broncs will wrestle in Cheyenne against East and Central at 4 p.m. Friday.
NA3HL Sheridan Hawks win 24th in a row with 4-2 victory over Bozeman
SHERIDAN — The NA3HL Sheridan Hawks pushed their winning streak even further after a 4-2 victory against the Bozeman Icedogs at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center Saturday night, as the Hawks collected their 24th win in a row. Sheridan’s 25-1 record remains the best in the Frontier Division and the North American 3 Hockey League.
After ending the first period tied 1-1, forward Jacob Cummings scored on a penalty shot against Bozeman goaltender Evan Wittchow, and linemate Blake Billings scored 47 seconds later to put the Hawks up 3-1.
Forward Logan Syrup scored a mere eight seconds into the third period to give Sheridan a 4-1 advantage and, though Bozeman’s forward Luke McKay scored at 10:24, goaltender Luke Fundator helped the Hawks to their 4-2 win.
Fundator stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced Saturday.
Cummings led Sheridan with his goal and added two assists, while forward Nick Wieben, who scored the Hawks’ first goal, also had an assist and the team’s second-best point total.
Sheridan travels to play Gillette (17-10-1) at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Editor’s note: No team scores were kept for the indoor track and field qualifying meet round two meet #1 in Gillette, and individual results will be included in Tuesday’s paper.