Senior Torrey Veach led the Panthers with 24 points.
Midwest narrowly won on a buzzer-beating final basket.
Next game: The Panthers play at Hulett at 3 p.m. Friday.
Quarter scores were not available at the time of publication.
Next game: The Lady Panthers play at Hulett at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Sheridan boys swimming and diving finishes first at Northeast Conference meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Broncs swimming and diving team competed at the 4A Northeast Conference meet Friday and Saturday, and beat Thunder Basin and Campbell County with 418 points to the Bolts’ 278 and Camels’ 67 Saturday.
“[The] boys swam incredibly well this weekend,” head coach Brent Moore said in an email.
Sheridan had three swimmers qualify in four events for the 4A State Championship meet Feb. 18, and the Broncs added another Saturday with impressive performances in every event.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Sheridan swept the top three with junior Isaac Otto finishing first by swimming a 1:53.90. Junior Bryson Shosten and sophomore Jarret Thompson recorded times of 1:54.89 and 1:59.15, respectively, to finish second and third. All three swimmers swam under the 4A State Championship meet qualifying time.
Freshman Lincoln Carroll finished third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:35.50.
In the 50-yard freestyle, junior Ben Patten placed second with his time of 23.41 seconds and sophomore Skyler Mayo finished fourth with a time of 24.41. Both swimmers swam faster than the 4A State qualifying time.
Troy Waugh just missed the 4A State qualifying time in the 100-yard butterfly, swimming a 1:02.93 just over the 1:02.5 time needed to qualify for the championship meet. Waugh finished first, however, and teammates sophomore Bonner Wood and freshman Henry Craft swam a 1:06.57 and 1:14.10 to finish second and third, respectively.
Otto, Patten and sophomore Coleman Hanchett finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle event. Otto swam a 50.63, Patten a 52.66 and Hanchett a 52.78, and all three swam under the 4A State qualifying time.
Hanchett placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke several events later, swimming a 1:06.74 to qualify him for the state meet.
Sheridan saw similar success in the 500-yard freestyle as Shosten and Thompson finished first and second, respectively, with times of 5:19.19 and 5:24.94. Both performances were good to qualify for the 4A State meet.
Sophomore Tobey Green placed second in the 100-yard backstroke with his time of 1:00.20 to qualify for the 4A State meet, while junior Aiden Milne placed third and just missed the qualifying time with his 1:04.83 swim.
Sheridan will focus its attention on the 4A State Championship meet in Laramie Feb. 18 and 19.
Broncs wrestling loses 54-20 to East, defeats Central 66-6
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team dropped its first dual of the season to Cheyenne East Friday, losing 54-20 but beat Cheyenne Central handily by a score of 66-6 Friday. Below are the results for individual performances.
Sheridan vs. East, 54-20
106 — Logan Mansur-Holaday (East) over Cody Dunham by pin (1:59)
113 — Daniel Fogg (East) over Bae-John Heyneman by pin (2:46)
120 — Jeremy Harmon over Kolby Williams by decision (3-1)
120 — Kolby Williams (East) over Landrum Wiley by decision (4-2)
126 — Ryan Metcalf over Bricen Bakatamarian by pin (1:58)
126 — Cole Hansen over Bricen Bakatamarian by pin (1:30)
138 — Nahir Aguirre over Braxden Stewart by technical fall (15-0, 5:31)
138 — Ted Bertogli (East) over Seth Brown by pin (1:23)
145 — Tyler Dorrell (East) over Dawson Goss by pin (2:55)
145 — Tyler Dorrell over Drake Fisgus by pin (2:32)
152 — Colby Olson (East) over Kolin Custis by pin (1:56)
160 — Cael Pugh (East) over Kolin Custis by pin (0:46)
170 — Tayler Beeken (East) over Oliver Bartel by pin (1:44)
182 — Dominic Lopez (East) over Chris Larson by decision (3-2)
Sheridan vs. Central 66-6
106 — Cole Riesen over Cory Bomhoff by decision (5-3)
113 — Kolten Powers over Bryson Heilbut by pin (4:35)
120 — Landon Wood over Riley Kirkwood by pin (0:47)
126 — River Mossberg (Central) over Dylan Goss by pin (4:45)
132 — Hunter Goodwin over Cole Hilliker by pin (1:27)
138 — Reese Osborne over Christian Kopf by pin (0:59)
145 — Dane Steel over Slater Bates by decision (9-2)
152 — Rudy Osborne over Trevon Gilliam by pin (3:06)
160 — Colson Coon over Nathan Lundberg by decision (8-5)
170 — Hayden Crow over Charlie Nichols by pin (0:52)
195 — Jim Strobbe over Joseph Kostelecky by pin (3:08)
220 — Quinton Mangus over Evan Smith by pin (3:34)
285 — Justin Vela over James Koenig by decision (3-1)
Seven NA3HL Hawks score en route to 7-2 win over Gillette
SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks completed its weekend series sweep of the Gillette Wild Saturday, beating its rivals 7-2 to improve to 27-1 and win their 26th game in a row.
Sheridan’s 6-4 win over the Wild Friday officially secured it a playoff spot for the NA3HL postseason, and Saturday’s victory helped the Hawks sit atop the Frontier Division and league.
Seven Hawks scored en route to the victory — forwards Justin Schwartzmiller, Logan Syrup, Jacob Cummings, Blake Billings, Nathan Gilleshammer, Nick Wieben and recent addition Jack Harris. Forward Derek Humphreys finished with a team-best three points by recording three assists Saturday.
Newcomer and goaltender Christian Wong-Ramos stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced.
The Hawks take a weekend off before hosting the Missoula Junior Bruins at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20.