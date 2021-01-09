Local basketball scoreboards
1
2
3
4
F
Billings Central
11
16
16
7
50
Sheridan Lady Broncs
7
10
4
6
27
Annie Mitzel led the Lady Broncs with 11 points.
Next game: The Lady Broncs host Laurel at 11:30 a.m. today.
1
2
3
4
F
Big Horn Rams (3-2)
23
12
8
13
56
Shoshoni (2-2)
16
6
20
12
54
Cade Butler and Toby Schons led the Rams with 13 points apiece.
“I am happy to go on the road and get a well-earned win against a good team. We built a big halftime lead, but fell behind late in the fourth quarter. A few big plays down the stretch helped us to get the win. James Richards hit a big three to tie the game up late, Garrett Custis hit a short jumper to give us our final lead, and an exceptional all around game from start to finish for Carson Bates helped us secure the win.” — head coach Cody Ball
Next game: The Rams host Southeast at 1 p.m. today.
1
2
3
4
F
Big Horn Lady Rams (0-5)
0
5
8
2
15
Shoshoni (2-2)
18
21
13
6
58
Kelanie Lamb led Big Horn with six points.
Next game: The Lady Rams host Southeast at 2:30 p.m. today.
1
2
3
4
F
Tongue River Eagles
12
13
17
14
56
Thunder Basin JV
20
6
11
13
50
Sam Patterson led the way with 14 total points including six field goals.
“We grinded out a win against a team that hit 12 threes against us. All our guys made meaningful effort plays in different situations to earn that win.” — head coach Tyler Hanson
Next game: The Eagles host Riverside at 3 p.m. today.
1
2
3
4
F
Tongue River Lady Eagles
7
2
13
9
31
Upton
15
8
6
14
43
Three Lady Eagles — Izzy Carbert, Addie Pendergast and Sydnee Pitman — earned a total of six points each.
“I was very happy with the resiliency they showed in the third quarter to close the deficit from the first half.” — head coach Amanda Cummins
Next game: The Lady Eagles host Riverside at 4:30 p.m. today.
Sheridan swimming and diving emerge victorious in dual meets
SHERIDAN —Sheridan High School emerged victorious in its dual meets against Natrona County High School, Cheyenne East High School and Buffalo High School on Friday.
Sheridan High School had 130 points to Natrona’s 32; 122 points to Cheyenne East’s 63; and they eked out a ten-point victory over Buffalo High School with 97 points.
The Broncs’ relays had another strong showing, and in the 400-meter freestyle relay, the team of Ben Patten, Coleman Hanchett, Isaac Otto and Bryson Shosten earned first place with a time of 4:10 while the team of Tobey Green, Troy Waugh, Hanchett and Shosten earned second place in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:06.
Skyler Mayo, Otto, Bonner Wood and Patten took second in the 200-meter freestyle relay with 1:51. They were followed in third place by the team of Green, Sinclair, Waugh and Trace Szekula with 1:57.
Patten earned second place in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:23:61, with Luca Sinclair close behind in third place with a time of 2:24:00.
Shosten took second place in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:35, and he finished second in the 400-meter freestyle with his 4:56 swim.
Otto took second place in the 50-meter freestyle with 27.18 seconds.
Hanchett took second in the 100-meter freestyle with 1:01. Patten followed close behind with 1:02.
Green took second in the 100-meter backstroke with 1:16, and Aiden Milne followed in third with a time of 1:20.
Sinclair took second in the 100-meter breaststroke by swimming a 1:20.
The Broncs are back in the pool when they host Laramie, Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne East at 10 a.m. today.
Sheridan Hawks earn 17th straight win, defeat Great Falls 4-1
SHERIDAN — The NA3HL Sheridan Hawks traveled to Great Falls, Mont. Friday as the No. 1 team in the Frontier Division and league hoping to defend their top spot against the No. 2 Americans.
The Hawks defeated the Americans 4-1 to improve to 18-1 and win their 17th game in a row. Forward Blake Billings scored the second goal of the game at 7:26 in the second period which ultimately became the game-winning tally.
Billings (1 goal, 1 assist), forward Justin Schwartzmiller (1g, 1a) and forward Jacob Cummings (2a) all recorded multi-point games.
Sheridan faces off against Great Falls again at 7:30 p.m. today.