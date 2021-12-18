TR BBB v Wind River 001.jpg
The Eagles' Nate Guimond (33) flies over Wind River's defense for a basket Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Tongue River beat Wind River 64-48.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press
  • Toby Schons led the Rams with 14 points
  • “A tough third quarter left us too much of a hole to dig out of,” coach Cody Ball said.
  • Next game: The Rams (2-3) host Wind River at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
  • Saydee Zimmer led the Lady Rams with 11 points.
  • “We continue to learn and grow from each game,” coach Kip Butler said. “I am so pleased with the girls’ attitude and effort. We are making mistakes and learning from them. We will stay positive and move forward as a team”
  • Next game: The Lady Rams (0-4) host Wind River at 11 a.m. Saturday.
  • Camden Kilbride led the Eagles with 15 points.
  • “That was a good, fast-paced game,” coach Tyler Hanson said. “Our defense was good, and we dictated the pace.”
  • Brant Bockman led the Eagles with 20 points.
  • “We’re just getting after it defensively,” coach Tyler Hanson said. “Any of those 12 dudes that are dressed will come out and play their tails off on defense.”
  • Next game: The Eagles (3-3) host Wright at 9:30 a.m. and Greybull at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sheridan Broncs swimming competes at Kelly Walsh duals

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimmers competed at the Kelly Walsh duals Friday. While no team scores were recorded, there were several strong individual performances, according to Coach Brett Moore.

"We swam real well tonight," Moore said. "(We were) short-handed but (had) respectable finishes. (We) picked up several new qualifying times as well."

Ben Patten took first place in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 23.24 seconds.

The team of Patten, Isaac Otto, Jarret Thompson and Luca Sinclair took first place in the 200-yard free relay with a time of one minute and 37 seconds.

The team of Otto, Sinclair, Thompson, and Dillon Lemon took second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of three minutes and 44 seconds.

Otto took second place in the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 53.68 seconds. He was closely followed by Patten in third place with a time of 53.70 seconds.

Sinclair took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute and nine seconds.

Thompson took third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes and one second. He also took third in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of five minutes and 28 seconds.

The Broncs continue action at Kelly Walsh Saturday. Team scores will be recorded Saturday, according to Moore.

Sheridan Broncs wrestling competes at Pat Weede Invite

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team competed in Gillette Friday at the Pat Weede Invitational, losing to Butte with a score of 42-33; Bismark Century with 36-31;  and Scottsbluff with a score of 57-22. However, they ended the tournament by winning over Powell 54-30.

Individual results are as follows:

Butte:

106 — Reid Whitlock (Butte) over Cody Inman by fall (1:52)
113 — Trey Whitlock (Butte) over Zander Cleland by fall (1:54)
120 — Kolten Powers over Kyler Raiha by fall (4:58)
126 — Karson Pumnea (Butte) over Bae-John Heyneman by fall (3:12)
132 — Kip Pumnea (Butte) over Dylan Goss by fall (1:18)
138 — Rudy Osborne over Maverick McEwen by fall (4:17)
145 — Connor Konda (Butte) over Dawson Goss by fall (5:24)
152 — Dane Steel over Trey Hanson by fall (1:25)
160 — Terran Grooms over Morgan McClernan by fall (3:56)
170 — Gavin Vetter (Butte) over Kolin Custis by fall (1:25)
182 — Mason Christian (Butte) over Colson Coon by decision (7-6)
195 — Riley Downey (Butte) over Lukas Dregoiw by decision (4-2)
220 — Jim Strobbe over Cohen Grunhuvd  by fall (2:26)
285 — Chris Larson over Kade Schleeman by decision (9-3)
 
Bismark Century:
106 — Cole Bohne (Bismark Century) over Cody Inman by fall (5:07)
113 — Zander Cleland over Triston Martin by fall (0:33)
120 — Kolten Powers over Ethan Kuntz by technical fall (22-4)
126 — Brayden Morris (Bismark Century) over Bae-John Heyneman by decision (5-0)
132 — Kaden DeCoteau (Bismark Century) over Dylan Goss by fall (3:11)
138 — Rudy Osborne over Brody Ferderer by decision (14-13)
152 — Dane Steel over Cole Radenz by major decision (9-1)
160 — Terran Grooms  over Adam Vigness  by major decision (12-3)
170 — Jax Gums (Bismark Century) over Nahir Aguirre by fall (2:31)
195 — Chance Gries (Bismark Century) over Lukas Dregoiw by decision (3-1)
220 — Jim Strobbe over Evan Schmit by decision (3-1)
285 — Isaiah Kwandt (Bismark Century) over Chris Larson by fall (3:00)
 
 
Scottsbluff:
106 — Christopher Gamino (Scottsbluff) over Cody Inman by fall (0:51)
113 — Oscar Felix (Scottsbluff) over Shooter Vigil by fall (2:35)
120 — Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) over Kolten Powers  by fall (3:04)
126 — Bryan Morales (Scottsbluff) over Bae-John Heyneman by decision (12-8)
138 — Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) over Rudy Osborne by fall (2:40)
145 — Dawson Goss over Joshua Jennings by fall (0:33)
152 — Kelten Crow over Karsen Leonard by fall (3:47)
170 — Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) over Kolin Custis by fall (1:35)
220 — Jim Strobbe over Trey May by majority decision (8-0)
 
Powell:
106 — Wyatt Nicholson (Powell) over Cody Inman by fall (1:28)
113 — Zander Cleland over Kaiden Apodaca by fall (0:59)
126 — Kolten Powers over Wyatt Heffington by fall (0:33)
132 — Dylan Goss over Brent Childers by fall (1:08)
138 — Rudy Osborne over Jeremy Harms  by fall (0:35)
152 — Dane Steel over Jack Van Norman by fall (3:20)
160 — Nahir Aguirre  over Lannon Brazelton  by fall (5:23)
170 — Carson Lamb (Powell) over Kolin Custis by fall (2:40)
195 — Jimmy Dees (Powell) over Lukas Dregoiw by fall (1:11)
220 — Jim Strobbe over Denton Wainscott by fall (1:39)
 

Sheridan Hawks host Gillette Wild

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hosted Gillette Wild in the first of a two-game series Friday. The hosts lost 15-0.

The Hawks continue the series in Gillette Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

