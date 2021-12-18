- Toby Schons led the Rams with 14 points
- “A tough third quarter left us too much of a hole to dig out of,” coach Cody Ball said.
- Next game: The Rams (2-3) host Wind River at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Saydee Zimmer led the Lady Rams with 11 points.
- “We continue to learn and grow from each game,” coach Kip Butler said. “I am so pleased with the girls’ attitude and effort. We are making mistakes and learning from them. We will stay positive and move forward as a team”
- Next game: The Lady Rams (0-4) host Wind River at 11 a.m. Saturday.
- Camden Kilbride led the Eagles with 15 points.
- “That was a good, fast-paced game,” coach Tyler Hanson said. “Our defense was good, and we dictated the pace.”
- Brant Bockman led the Eagles with 20 points.
- “We’re just getting after it defensively,” coach Tyler Hanson said. “Any of those 12 dudes that are dressed will come out and play their tails off on defense.”
- Next game: The Eagles (3-3) host Wright at 9:30 a.m. and Greybull at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sheridan Broncs swimming competes at Kelly Walsh duals
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimmers competed at the Kelly Walsh duals Friday. While no team scores were recorded, there were several strong individual performances, according to Coach Brett Moore.
"We swam real well tonight," Moore said. "(We were) short-handed but (had) respectable finishes. (We) picked up several new qualifying times as well."
Ben Patten took first place in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 23.24 seconds.
The team of Patten, Isaac Otto, Jarret Thompson and Luca Sinclair took first place in the 200-yard free relay with a time of one minute and 37 seconds.
The team of Otto, Sinclair, Thompson, and Dillon Lemon took second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of three minutes and 44 seconds.
Otto took second place in the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 53.68 seconds. He was closely followed by Patten in third place with a time of 53.70 seconds.
Sinclair took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute and nine seconds.
Thompson took third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes and one second. He also took third in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of five minutes and 28 seconds.
The Broncs continue action at Kelly Walsh Saturday. Team scores will be recorded Saturday, according to Moore.
Sheridan Broncs wrestling competes at Pat Weede Invite
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team competed in Gillette Friday at the Pat Weede Invitational, losing to Butte with a score of 42-33; Bismark Century with 36-31; and Scottsbluff with a score of 57-22. However, they ended the tournament by winning over Powell 54-30.
Individual results are as follows:
Sheridan Hawks host Gillette Wild
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hosted Gillette Wild in the first of a two-game series Friday. The hosts lost 15-0.
The Hawks continue the series in Gillette Saturday at 7:30 p.m.