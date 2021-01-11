Cade Butler led the Rams with 19 points.
“Another close game, but this one didn’t quite go our way. Southeast’s experience with six seniors and a junior gave them the edge. We have a few things to refine before we head up to Dayton to take on Tongue River.” — head coach Cody Ball
Next game: The Rams play the Tongue River Eagles at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Amelia Gee led Big Horn with eight points.
Next game: The Lady Rams travel to Dayton to play the Lady Eagles at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Brant Bockman led Tongue River with 21, and Eli Cummins finished with 10.
“It was a good team win with everyone getting lots of game-time reps as we prepare for conference play next week.” — head coach Tyler Hanson
Next game: The Eagles host Wright at 3 p.m. Friday.
Carleigh Reish finished with 15 points, and three other Lady Eagles also recorded double digit point totals — Addie Pendergast (12), Izzy Carbert (11) and Katy Kalasinsky (11).
Next game: The Lady Eagles host Wright at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Next game: The Panthers travel to Ten Sleep to play at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Panthers’ 37 points scored against Wright are the most this season.
Next game: The Lady Panthers travel to Ten Sleep to play at 5 p.m. Friday.
Broncs swimming and diving finishes third as Sheridan Invite hosts
SHERIDAN — Following a strong showing in the pool Friday, winning all three of its dual meets against Natrona, Cheyenne East and Buffalo, the Sheridan swimming and diving team finished third in its meet against Kelly Walsh, Laramie and Cheyenne East high schools Saturday.
The Broncs scored 450 points to Laramie’s 598 total and Kelly Walsh’s 656-point first-place finish.
Sheridan’s 200-meter medley relay and 200-meter freestyle relay placed in the top five with the medley relay of sophomores Tobey Green and Coleman Hanchett and juniors Isaac Otto and Ben Patten finishing second with a time of 2:06.02. The freestyle relay team of sophomore Bonner Wood, Hanchett, freshman Luca Sinclair and junior Ben Patten placed fourth with their 1:56.33 time.
Otto swam a 27.22 in the 50-meter freestyle race — faster than the 4A state championship meet qualifying time of 27.40. The junior also qualified for the 4A meet in the 100-meter freestyle event, as he swam a 59.97 to finish third.
Fellow junior Patten finished ahead of Otto in the 100-meter freestyle with his second-place 4A qualifying time of 59.84. Hanchett served as another Bronc swimmer who qualified for the 4A meet, swimming a 1:17.89 in the 100-meter breaststroke to place third.
In the 100-meter backstroke, Green didn’t swim faster than the 1:09.99 4A qualifying time but his 1:13.55 finish earned him third place.
Divers junior Texas Tanner and Rio Tanner placed seventh and eighth of 10 divers with 231.10 and 224.05 points, respectively.
The Broncs are back in the pool at the Southeast duals hosted by Cheyenne South at 5 p.m. Friday.
Broncs wrestling ends weekend 6-0 in Douglas
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team traveled to Douglas to participate in the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament, winning all six of the duals it competed in.
Sheridan vs. Campbell County 72-9
113 — Kolten Powers over Darron Provost by pin (5:21)
120 — Colt Welsh (Campbell) over Landon Wood by decision (9-2)
126 — Dylan Goss over Aiden Perez by pin (1:01)
132 — Lucas Hill (Campbell) over Cameron Sanburn by pin (0:37)
138 — Reese Osborne over Alex Eisenbraun by pin (0:54)
145 — Dane Steel over Tyson Stephens by pin
152 — Terran Grooms over Kiefer Gossel by pin
160 — Colson Coon over Hunter Henderson by pin
170 — Hayden Crow over Kendall McKee by pin
182 — Brock Steel over Cohen Granzer by pin
195 — Aiden Selcher over Jack Tinnell by pin
285 — Justin Vela over Colter Rankin by pin
Sheridan vs. Natrona 37-35
106 — Kaden Orr (Natrona) over Cole Riesen by decision (8-3)
113 — Tate Tromble (Natrona) over Kolten Powers by pin (2:56)
126 — Nathaniel Sausedo (Natrona) over Dylan Goss by pin (0:25)
132 — Kyler Henderson (Natrona) over Cameron Sanburn by technical fall (16-1, 4:00)
138 — Reese Osborne over Billy Brenton by major decision (16-5)
145 — Cyruss Meeks (Natrona) over Dane Steel by decision (7-2)
152 — Kaeden Wilcox (Natrona) over Terran Grooms by pin (1:43)
160 — Colson Coon over Rhett Buhler by pin (3:03)
170 — Hayden Crow over Tucker Magrum by pin (1:39)
182 — Brock Steel over Riley Dye by pin (0:40)
195 — Davis Knight (Natrona) over Aiden Selcher by pin (2:27)
220 — Quinton Mangus over Colter Helm by decision (4-2)
285 — Justin Vela over D’Anthony Smith by pin (3:36)
Sheridan vs. Douglas 48-18
106 — Cole Riesen over Tanner Johnson by decision (11-6)
113 — Nycholas Melchor (Douglas) over Kolten Powers by major decision (10-1)
120 — Landon Wood over Christian Johnson by pin (4:37)
126 — Luke Ewing (Douglas) over Dylan Goss by pin (0:55)
132 — Rylan Wehr (Douglas) over Cameron Sanburn by technical fall (19-2, 6:00)
138 — Reese Osborne over Keltan Ewing by decision (12-9)
145 — Lane Ewing (Douglas) over Dane Steel by decision (3-2)
152 — Terran Grooms over Jayden Archuleta by pin (0:49)
160 — Colson Coon over Kael Matthews by pin (0:31)
170 — Hayden Crow over Kagan Lenzen by decision (2-1)
182 — Brock Steel over TK Stinson by pin (0:36)
195 — Aiden Selcher over Kenai Bergquist by pin (5:33)
220 — Quinton Mangus over Kolby Parker by pin (0:57)
285 — Justin Vela over Jack Worthington by decision (6-2)
Sheridan vs. Thunder Basin 37-26
106 — Cole Riesen over Blaize Burrow by decision (6-4)
113 — Antonio Avila (Thunder Basin) over Kolten Powers by decision (4-3)
120 — Alex Draper (Thunder Basin) over Landon Wood by decision (10-3)
126 — Jeric Igo (Thunder Basin) over Dylan Goss by technical fall (17-2, 4:00)
132 — Hunter Goodwin over Jais Rose by pin (1:40)
138 — Reese Osborne over Dylan Catlin by decision (7-2)
145 — Dane Steel over Seamus Casey by decision (8-1)
152 — Cael Porter (Thunder Basin) over Terran Grooms by pin (5:56)
160 — Rudy Osborne over Deyton Johnson by major decision (12-2)
170 — Hayden Crow over Garrett Toohey by pin (0:35)
182 — Brock Steel over Aden Jorgensen by pin (3:16)
195 — Dillon Glick (Thunder Basin) over Aiden Selcher by decision (3-2)
220 — Lane Catlin (Thunder Basin) over Quinton Mangus by pin (2:43)
285 — Justin Vela over Dylan Skillings by pin (2:35)
Sheridan vs. Cheyenne Central 64-6
106 — Cole Riesen over Cory Bomhoff by pin (3:35)
113 — Kolten Powers over Wyatt Weiss by major decision (10-0)
120 — Landon Wood over Bryson Heilbut by pin (1:12)
132 — Hunter Goodwin over Christian Kopf by pin (1:35)
138 — Reese Osborne over Cole Hilliker by pin (0:54)
145 — Dane Steel over Wyatt King by decision (9-2)
152 — Terran Grooms over Slater Bates by pin (4:23)
160 — Nathan Lundberg (Central) over Rudy Osborne by pin (1:07)
170 — Hayden Crow over Jarrod Dilly by pin (0:41)
182 — Brock Steel over Charlie Nichols by pin (0:37)
220 — Quinton Mangus over Joseph Kostelecky by pin (2:30)
285 — Justin Vela over James Koenig by decision (1-0)
Sheridan vs. Cheyenne East 52-18
106 — Cole Riesen over Alleynah Ronnau by major decision (10-2)
113 — Kolten Powers over Benjamin Whitright by decision (5-0)
120 — Landon Trujillo (East) over Landon Wood by pin (1:50)
126 — Dylan Goss over Jonus Aragon by pin (1:15)
132 — Hunter Goodwin over Ted Bertogli by pin (0:50)
138 — Reese Osborne over Brian Mead by pin (3:18)
145 — Dane Steel over Cade Pugh by decision (8-1)
152 — Terran Grooms over Cael Pugh by decision (9-6)
170 — Hayden Crow over Blaise Ronnau (East) by pin (1:17)
182 — Brock Steel over Keagan Bartlett by pin (4:56)
220 — Quinton Mangus over Trey Bower by decision (3-1)
285 — Justin Vela over Gavyn Aumiller by pin (2:41)
The Broncs are back on the mat at the Green River duals in Rock Springs Friday and Saturday.
Sheridan Hawks push winning streak to 18 games, beat Great Falls 4-3 with new goaltender
SHERIDAN — The No. 1 spot in the Frontier Division and NA3HL still belongs to the Sheridan Hawks as they defeated the No. 2 Great Falls Americans 4-3 Saturday to earn their 18th win in a row and improve to 19-1.
The Hawks and Americans found themselves tied after the first 20 minutes of play, though forward Jacob Cummings scored 20 seconds into the second period to give Sheridan a 2-1 lead.
Great Falls answered four-and-a-half minutes later to tie the game 2-2 and added another score five minutes after that to break the tie and take a 3-2 lead. Cummings scored his second of the night at 13:05 of the second to send both teams to their locker rooms with the 3-3 score.
Nearly half the third period passed before Sheridan defenseman Dakota Kott broke the stalemate to give the Hawks a 4-3 lead at 9:32 and, ultimately, the victory.
Goaltender Thomas Kuriscak stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced, and forward Blake Billings recorded two assists as the only Hawk other than Cummings to have a multi-point performance.
Sheridan hosts Great Falls at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. both nights.