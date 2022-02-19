• Reed Rabon earned high point for the Broncs with 16 points.
• The Broncs travel to Gillette Saturday to face Thunder Basin.
• "A great way to close out the regular season with a 6-2 record in conference," head coach Cody Ball said. "Wright was a loud and hostile environment, but we managed to get big stops and scored when we needed them."
• Vinnie Spradling earned high point for the Rams with 18 points.
• The Rams head to the regional tournament next weekend.
• The Lady Rams head to the regional tournament next weekend.
• Terrance Neill earned high point with 11 points.
• "Kaycee has a huge size advantage on us so we worked hard on boxing out and trying to stay in the positive on defensive rebounds," head coach Cameron Spade said. "All in all I'm proud of these guys that show up and bust their butts even when the numbers aren't on our side."
• The Panthers travel to Midwest Saturday for a 3 p.m. game.
Sheridan boys swimming at state meet prelims
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimmers competed in preliminary races Friday at the 4A State Swim Meet in Gillette.
"Our boys swam out of their minds tonight," head coach Brent Moore said of Friday's preliminary action. "Can't wait to see how we finish when things are scored tomorrow."
Isaac Otto finished first in the boys 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.49 seconds.
The Broncs continue Saturday for the final show.
Indoor track teams compete in Casper
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County indoor track athletes competed at the Wyoming Invitational Meet in Casper Friday, with many athletes finishing in the top 10.
Sheridan boys took the meet with 123 team points. The Lady Broncs finished fourth with 65 team points. Big Horn girls finished 21st, the Rams finished 15th, and Tongue River boys tied for 18th.
Big Horn's Josh Thompson finished third in shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 6.25 inches.
Sheridan individual top three results are as follows:
Girls
The 1,600-meter sprint relay team — including Taylor Bower, Brynn Burton, Averi Sullivan and Maggie Turpin — finished first with a time of 4 minutes, 26.46 seconds.
The girls 4x400-meter relay team — including Abby Newton, Callista Roush, Catie Kuehl and Turpin — finished second with a time of 4 minutes, 19.88 seconds.
Preslee Moser finished first in high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches.
Hanah Sullivan finished third in girls shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 5 inches.
Boys
Carter McComb finished first in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.46 seconds and second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.03 seconds.
Reese Charest finished second int he 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 1.62 seconds.
Austin Akers finished third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 34.54 seconds.
The 4x400-meter relay team — including Patrick Aasby, Carl Askins, Nathan Fitzpatrick and Aiden O'Leary — finished first with a time of 3:32.86.
The 4x800-meter relay — including Aiden Roth, Sam Bisso, Sage Gradinaru and Aiden Moran — finished third with a time of 8:57.27.
The 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team of Cameron Perez, Dominick Berretini, O'Leary and Aasby earned second with a time of 3:47.57.
Brennan Mortensen finished third in the high jump with a time of 5 feet, 10 inches.
Ryan Karajanis and Kaden Moeller finished first and second place in pole vault with jumps of 15 feet, 1 inch and 13 feet, respectively.
Texas Tanner finished second in shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 2.75 inches.
TR wrestlers earn fifth at regionals
DAYTON — Tongue River High School wrestlers competed at the regional tournament in Sundance Friday and finished fifth as a team with 85 points. The Eagles will take 10 wrestlers to the state tournament after all wrestlers in the finals pinned their opponents.
Individual results of those placing are as follows:
• 120-pound Connor Morris placed sixth.
• 126-pound Aidan Collingwood placed third.
• 132-pound Kaden Hill placed eighth.
• 145-pound Jonny Wheeler placed fifth.
• 152-pound Wyatt Barnes placed third.
• 160-pound AJ Moline earned a regional championship.
• 170-pound Nate Ridgeway placed fifth.
• 182-pound Adam Stainbrook placed third.
• 220-pound Nate Heser placed seventh.
The team continues to the state tournament in Casper next weekend.
Hawks fall to Icedogs
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey team traveled to Bozeman and fell to the hosts 9-2 Friday.
Bozeman dominated from the start, scoring three, five and one goal in the first through third periods, respectively, to total the team's nine goals on the evening.
Sheridan tallied two goals, one in the first period and one in the third.
The team faces the Icedogs again Saturday in Bozeman starting at 7:30 p.m.