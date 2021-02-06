1
2
3
4
F
Cheyenne Central
13
12
9
11
45
Sheridan Lady Broncs
9
14
14
3
40
Samantha Spielman led the Broncs with 13 points.
Next game: The Lady Broncs travel to Cheyenne South at 5:30 p.m. next Friday.
Sheridan Swimming, Diving swims strong at Northeast Conference
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School swimming and diving had a strong showing at the 4A Boys Northeast Conference meet against Thunder Basin High School and Campbell County High School Friday.
Sheridan dominated the 200-yard freestyle race with Bryson Shosten taking first with a time of one minute and 57 seconds; Isaac Otto taking second with one minute and 58 seconds; and Jarret Thompson taking third with one minute and 59 seconds.
Sheridan also dominated in the 100-yard butterfly event with Troy Waugh taking first with a time of one minute and one second, Bonner Wood taking second with a time of one minute and 6 seconds; and Henry Craft taking third with a time of one minute and 15 seconds.
Shosten took first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of five minutes and 21 seconds. Thompson took third with a time of five minutes and 27 seconds.
Tobey Green took first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute and two seconds. Aiden Milne took third with a time of one minute and six seconds.
The team of Coleman Hanchett, Ben Patten, Shosten and Otto took first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of one minute and 39 seconds.
The team of Shosten, Hanchett, Patten and Otto took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of three minutes and 47 seconds.
Otto took second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.98 seconds. He was followed by Patten in third with a time of 53.79 seconds.
The team of Green, Luca Sinclair, Troy Waugh and Skyler Mayo took second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of one minute and 51 seconds.
Patten took second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.44 seconds.
Rio Tanner took second in one meter diving with 117.70 points.
Sinclair took third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute and 10 seconds.
Lincoln Carroll took third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of two minutes and 36 seconds.
The Broncs are back in the pool Saturday.
NA3HL Sheridan Hawks complete third-period comeback vs. Gillette for 25th win in row
SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks faced a 4-3 deficit in the third period of its game against the Gillette Wild Friday night, but goals from forwards Logan Syrup, Derek Humphreys and Blake Billings earned the Hawks a 6-4 win.
The victory pushes Sheridan’s record to 26-1, maintains its first-place position in the Frontier Division and the NA3HL and extends its winning-streak to 25 games.
Syrup and forwards Jacob Cummings and Nick Wieben finished with a goal and two assists each to lead the Hawks.
Sheridan and Gillette face off at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.