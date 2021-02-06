02-06-2021 SHS GBB v Cheyenne Central 001.jpg
Sheridan’s Sydni Bilyeu (1) lays it up for two against Cheyenne Central Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Lady Broncs lost 45-40.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press
 

1

2

3

4

F

Cheyenne Central

13

12

9

11

45

Sheridan Lady Broncs

9

14

14

3

40

  • Samantha Spielman led the Broncs with 13 points. 

  • Next game: The Lady Broncs travel to Cheyenne South at 5:30 p.m. next Friday.

Sheridan Swimming, Diving swims strong at Northeast Conference

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School swimming and diving had a strong showing at the 4A Boys Northeast Conference meet against Thunder Basin High School and Campbell County High School Friday.

Sheridan dominated the 200-yard freestyle race with Bryson Shosten taking first with a time of one minute and 57 seconds; Isaac Otto taking second with one minute and 58 seconds; and Jarret Thompson taking third with one minute and 59 seconds.

Sheridan also dominated in the 100-yard butterfly event with Troy Waugh taking first with a time of one minute and one second, Bonner Wood taking second with a time of one minute and 6 seconds; and Henry Craft taking third with a time of one minute and 15 seconds.

Shosten took first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of five minutes and 21 seconds. Thompson took third with a time of five minutes and 27 seconds.

Tobey Green took first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute and two seconds. Aiden Milne took third with a time of one minute and six seconds.

The team of Coleman Hanchett, Ben Patten, Shosten and Otto took first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of one minute and 39 seconds.

The team of Shosten, Hanchett, Patten and Otto took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of three minutes and 47 seconds.

Otto took second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.98 seconds. He was followed by Patten in third with a time of 53.79 seconds.

The team of Green, Luca Sinclair, Troy Waugh and Skyler Mayo took second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of one minute and 51 seconds.

Patten took second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.44 seconds.

Rio Tanner took second in one meter diving with 117.70 points.

Sinclair took third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute and 10 seconds.

Lincoln Carroll took third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of two minutes and 36 seconds.

The Broncs are back in the pool Saturday.

NA3HL Sheridan Hawks complete third-period comeback vs. Gillette for 25th win in row

SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks faced a 4-3 deficit in the third period of its game against the Gillette Wild Friday night, but goals from forwards Logan Syrup, Derek Humphreys and Blake Billings earned the Hawks a 6-4 win. 

The victory pushes Sheridan’s record to 26-1, maintains its first-place position in the Frontier Division and the NA3HL and extends its winning-streak to 25 games.

Syrup and forwards Jacob Cummings and Nick Wieben finished with a goal and two assists each to lead the Hawks. 

Sheridan and Gillette face off at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

