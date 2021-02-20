• Leading scorer and quarter scores were not available at press time.
• Next game: The Broncs host Thunder Basin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Brook Larsen led the Lady Broncs with 17 points.
• Next game: The Lady Broncs host Thunder Basin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Leading scorer was Cade Butler with 14 points, followed by James Richards and Toby Schons both in double-digits with 11 points each.
• "It was a great to end the conference season on a high note and also send off our seniors with a good win on their senior night," head coach Cody Ball said.
• Next game: The Rams host Greybull at 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Leading scorer was not available at press time.
• Head coach Kip Butler did not respond by press time.
• Next game: The Lady Rams host Greybull at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Leading scorer was Torrey Veach with 12 points.
• Head coach Cameron Spade did not respond by press time.
• Next game: The Panthers travel to Midwest to tip off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Leading scorer was not available at press time.
• Head coach Bo Benth did not respond by press time.
• Next game: The Lady Panthers travel to Midwest to tip off at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Sheridan swimming and diving finishes fifth at 4A State Championship meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team claimed fifth place at the 4A State Championship meet in Laramie Friday afternoon. The finish is the highest since 2016 when the Broncs finished fourth, and Sheridan (131 points) placed behind Cheyenne South (162), Cheyenne Central (233), Kelly Walsh (249) and 4A Champions Laramie (270).
“We had a phenomenal meet,” head coach Brent Moore said. “Our boys swam very well. They should be proud of how far they’ve come since last season.”
The Broncs began the 2020-21 season with 21 swimmers and divers — the largest Sheridan team in the past 10 years. Eleven swimmers and divers qualified for the state championship meet, and three swimmers placed in the top five in their events as well as one Sheridan relay.
Junior Isaac Otto placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute and 49.85 seconds, just 0.74 seconds behind the third-place swimmer. Otto also placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing the race in 49.17 seconds again just .02 seconds shy of the podium.
In the 50-yard freestyle, junior Ben Patten finished as another Bronc to claim a top-five placing. Patten finished with a time of 22.48 seconds within less than half a second of both the third and second place swimmers
Fellow junior Bryson Shosten placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle as the third Sheridan swimmer to place in the top five. Shosten finished the race in 5:13.84
Patten placed ninth in the 100-yard freestyle race, swimming a 51.10, and Shosten finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle with his time of 1:52.09
Additionally, three Sheridan sophomores swam well. Tobey Green placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with his time of 58.89, Jarret Thompson swam a 5:19.61 in the 500-yard freestyle race to place eighth and Troy Waugh placed 12th in the 100-yard butterfly event, swimming a 1:00.63
The Broncs’ 200-yard freestyle relay had Sheridan’s best relay performance of the weekend, as Patten, sophomore Skyler Mayo, Shosten and Otto swam a 1:32.66 to place third.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Shosten, Patten, sophomore Coleman Hanchett and Otto placed fifth with their time of 3:30.05, while the 200-yard medley relay team of Green, freshman Luca Sinclair, Waugh and Mayo placed seventh by swimming a 1:48.33.
On the 1-meter diving board, junior Texas Tanner placed eighth of 12 divers by scoring 303.05 points
Hawks beat Bruins Friday
SHERIDAN — Sheridan North American 3 Hockey League Hawks earned its 27th win in a row against the Missoula Junior Bruins at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center Friday, 6-4.
The Hawks fell below the visitors at one point, trailing 4-3 but came back with two goals to start the third period 5-4 in the Hawks’ favor.
Scoring for Sheridan in the first period were Nick Wieben (Blake Billings, Brice French), Jacob Cummings (French, Wieben) and Tony Brings (Zach Brydges, Justin Schwartzmiller).
In the second period, Billings (Cummings) and Cummings scored for the team. Sheridan’s Wieben (Cummings, Billings) scored in the third period.