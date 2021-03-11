Brackets, seed released for NCAA Wrestling Championships
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NCAA has released the brackets and seeds for the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships, including seeds and matchups for the seven Wyoming Cowboys set to compete at the national tournament.
One of the seven, at 174 pounds, Sheridan High School graduate Hayden Hastings comes in as the No. 14 seed and will square off against No. 19 Michael O’Malley (DREX) in the first round. Hastings is coming off of a career best third-place finish at the Big 12 championships and is set to compete in his third NCAA tournament.
The 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships are March 18-22 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Coe-Kirkham ties for 80th at Lamkin San Diego Classic
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — As a team, Wyoming maintained its spot at 15th place in the 20-team tournament at the Lamkin San Diego Classic. The Pokes concluded the tournament with a final round of 301 (+13) on Wednesday and posted a three-round total of 906 (+42).
Wyoming sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham, graduate of Sheridan High School, finished in a tie for 80th at 232 (+16).
UCLA won the team competition with a 54-hole total of 868 (+4).
The Lamkin San Diego Classic was played at the San Diego Country Club and was hosted by San Diego State. The course measured 7,033 yards and played to a par of 72.
Wyoming’s next scheduled tournament is the Arizona N.I.T., which will be hosted by the University of Arizona March 20-21 in Tucson, Arizona.