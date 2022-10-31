BHregionalchamps.JPG

The Big Horn High School volleyball team poses with the regional champion banner wearing medals around their necks Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Burns. Pictured, from left, are Tiris Broad (7), Peyton McLaughlin (4), Lauren Smith (12), Kate Mohrmann (15), Emme Mullinax (21), Ashley Billings (5), Saydee Zimmer (9) and Emma Prior (16).

 Courtesy photo | Allison Nikont

BH volleyball earns regional championship

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School volleyball team defeated Burns 3-0 to win the regional championship. The Lady Rams swept 25-21, 25-18, 25-11. Big Horn didn’t drop a set all weekend, winning three games in three sets.

