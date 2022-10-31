BH volleyball earns regional championship
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School volleyball team defeated Burns 3-0 to win the regional championship. The Lady Rams swept 25-21, 25-18, 25-11. Big Horn didn’t drop a set all weekend, winning three games in three sets.
“It was a total team effort by all players. The girls are working hard,” head coach Allison Nikont said.
The No. 1 seed Lady Rams will face No. 4 seed Kemmerer Thursday, Nov. 3 in Casper at 7:30 p.m. Big Horn must win the game in order to stay in the hunt to win back-to-back state titles. The state championship game is Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Ford Wyoming Center.
TR volleyball heading to state championship tourney
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School volleyball team is advancing to the state tournament in Casper after playing three regional games Saturday. The Lady Eagle defeated Pine Bluffs 3-1 (25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 28-26.) Tongue River then swept Lingle-Fort Laramie (25-14, 25-15, 25-23.) They then lost to Wright in the third-place consolation game 3-1 (25-20, 18-25, 19-25, 20-25), but finishing in fourth place was good enough to advance.
“My senior captains Lily Krumm and Athena Stanton did a great job this weekend. Freshman Chaney Reish was also spectacular,” head coach Janelle Manore said.
The No. 4 seed Lady Eagles will face No. 1 seed Rocky Mountain Thursday, Nov. 3 in Casper at 3 p.m. Tongue River must pull off the upset to become one step closer to winning the title game Saturday.
SHS volleyball ousted from tourney
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team lost to Cheyenne Central Saturday morning 1-3 (25-18, 19-25, 17-25, 21-25.) The loss eliminates the Lady Broncs from the tournament, ending head coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine’s first season at the helm.
AC volleyball eliminated
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team was defeated 3-0 by Rock River (25-12, 25-9, 25-12) Saturday. The loss eliminated the Lady Panthers from advancing further in the tournament.