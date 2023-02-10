Bronc wrestlers win dual
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys wrestling team defeated Campbell County 57-12 Thursday night.
The Broncs won 12 of 14 matches against the Camels. Sheridan’s Dylan Goss, Cole Hansen, Trayson Hastings, Kelten Crow, Terran Grooms, Brodyn Buchanan and JonHenrey Justice won their respective matches.
Sheridan hosts their senior night dual Friday night at 6 p.m. as they battle Thunder Basin.
Collingwood named conference wrestler of year
DAYTON — The Tongue River wrestling team competed at the conference duals in Moorcroft Thursday night where the Eagles finished second as a team.
Aiden Collingwood received conference wrestler of the year as he won the 138-pound class. Caleb Vollmer took first at 160 pounds and AJ Moline won the 170 pound class.
The Eagles take on regionals at Southeast High School Feb. 17.