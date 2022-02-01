SHERIDAN — Four Sheridanites won district championships and advanced to the state finals at the Northeast District Hoops Shoot last Saturday at Casper College.
Laney Heizer and Lydia Dearcorn took first place in the age 8-9 and 10-11 girls brackets, respectively. Nolan Smith and Blake Araas finished first in the 8-9 and 12-13 boys brackets.
The four winners will go for state championships at the State Hoop Shoot later this month in Casper.
Overall, 29 local winners from Sheridan, Gillette, Casper and Lusk competed at the Northeast District Hoop Shoot. Six were from Sheridan.
Ashton Horning and Maggie Brogdon each placed third. Horning participated in the boys’ 10-11 division, and Brogdon participated in the girls’ 12-13 division.