Locals bring love for Sheridan Hawks to St. Louis for national tournament

ST. LOUIS — They wore various NA3HL Sheridan Hawks gear and had journeyed to St. Louis in cars for 16-plus hours and on planes for about half as long. They cheered as loudly for the Hawks’ 13th goal against the Northeast Generals as they did for Tony Brings’ game-tying goal in the first period Thursday afternoon. They sat behind Sheridan’s bench and across from it, separated by the St. Peters Rec-Plex’s rink but unified by their shared love for the Hawks.
The Sheridanites were old and young, blood relatives and billet families, and they all followed their favorite hockey team to the North American 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup National Championship for the same reason.
“We just love the Hawks,” Jennifer Pehringer said. “We love the team.”
Pehringer and husband Allen and friend Ron Condos left for St. Louis at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and arrived at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Jennifer did most of the driving until the final three-hour stretch when Condos took over, and the group passed some of the time by checking the Hawks and their Fraser Cup opponents’ statistics online.
Allen and Condos managed a nap Wednesday before arriving at the St. Peters Rec-Plex an hour before the 4 p.m. puck drop. The group staked out a spot in the first row behind the Hawks’ bench.
Longtime hockey fans, Condos plays with and against Sheridan head coach Andy Scheib in a recreation hockey league at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center while the Pehringers’ son plays high school hockey. The group has an affinity for goaltenders, especially James Downie, as Jennifer wore Downie’s lavender cancer awareness Hawks jersey and Condos wore the goaltender’s St. Patrick’s Day-themed sweater.
The Pehringers haven’t missed a Hawks home game since the program moved to Sheridan, dutifully standing on the glass with a beer in hand at the Whitney Rink. Even when the coronavirus caused Condos to opt to stay home, the Pehringers made sure their friend could stream HockeyTV.com at home.
“It’s something to cheer for,” Condos said of the Hawks organization.
“It’s something to celebrate,” Jennifer Pehringer added.
Four rows behind the Pehringers and Condos, Lisa Garstad and Jolene Hallcroft sat together wearing Hawks jerseys. Both billet parents, Garstad to goaltender Michael Swarner and Hallcroft to forward Justin Schwartzmiller, they find joy in the players’ personalities off the ice as much as their performance on it.
Garstad traces her love of hockey to marrying her Canadian husband and played at the Whitney Rink when it was outdoors, while Hallcroft just recently became a fan when her Sheridan neighbors convinced her and husband Rich to become billet families before the start of the 2020-21 hockey season.
Originally, Jolene Hallcroft said “no way” to welcoming a 16-20 year-old young man into their home, but her husband convinced her to give it a try, and now they consider Schwartzmiller family.
“They gave us a love for the game,” Hallcroft said. “... And now, we’re in. We are in it. We think it’s amazing, and I can’t believe we weren’t into it before.”
Hallcroft now boasts a love for the game of hockey and a love for the players who helped put Sheridan on the map on a national stage. She said billeting has put Wyoming in the players’ minds, as Schwartzmiller has told her he’ll look back fondly on his time in Sheridan and may visit after this season when he ages out of junior hockey.
Garstad’s love for the game evolved into becoming a scorekeeper for the Hawks at every home game for the past two seasons and, though she enjoys her job, she expressed excitement at the opportunity to wear her Sheridan Hawks No. 44 “Garstad” jersey in the stands. Cheering with Hallcroft and mingling with fellow Sheridan fans and the player’s families during intermission affirmed the decision she made to travel to St. Louis.
“People in hockey are a family,” Garstad said. “And people in Sheridan hockey, especially, are a family.”
Jess Hattervig arrived in St. Louis three hours before puck drop and stood on the opposite side of the arena where Garstad and Hallcroft sat, next to defenseman Mason Wistrcill’s family and as the billet father to Wistrcill and defenseman Simon Herz. Hattervig booked a ticket to the Fraser Cup two months ago, refusing to miss the opportunity to watch his two billet children play after becoming a hockey and Hawks fan simultaneously at the start of this season.
“It wasn’t even a discussion,” Hattervig said about the conversation he had with his wife before deciding to fly to the tournament. “It was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to go because they’re family. You’ve got to support your family.’”
Herz and Wistrcill expressed their appreciation for Hattervig supporting them from both Sheridan and St. Louis. Hattervig joked with Herz that the Hawks better not “mess up” his opportunity to travel to the national tournament, and the defenseman found Hattervig after the game to chat while Wistrcill greeted his blood relatives and billet family member.
“It’s a cool experience,” Wistrcill said. “It’s like having two different families, so that’s a fun feeling.”
Garstad and Hallcroft jumped higher than the surrounding Hawks fans when Schwartzmiller scored at 6:36 of the third period, while the Pehringers and Condos banged on the glass behind Sheridan’s bench to celebrate. Hattervig applauded the Hawks’ goals, cheering especially loud when Wistrcill scored in the first period and bemoaning missed penalty calls throughout the game.
All of the Sheridanites booked their hotels through Tuesday, confident in the Hawks’ ability to win the Fraser Cup. And they expect to greet their hockey team back in Sheridan with trophy in hand.