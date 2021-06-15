SHERIDAN — Ten locals competed in last week’s Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association event in Thermopolis, and two were buckle winners.
Senior Bleu Butler finished first in steer riding after placing first and second on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Senior Bre’Zhon Spang used a first-place finish Saturday and a second-place finish Sunday to claim the weekend’s top spot in steer tying.
PeeWee Kinsley Painter ranked ninth in pole bending and barrel racing Saturday.
Junior Paisley Rise was the busiest local competitor, finishing fifth in pole bending, fourth in team roping and seventh in goat tying Saturday. She followed that with a third-place ranking in pole bending and ninth-place finishes in goat tying and team roping Sunday. For the weekend, she was third in pole bending and fourth in team roping.
Senior Tanner Layher was fourth in steer riding Saturday and first in the same category Sunday. Layher was the runner-up in that event for the weekend.
Senior Tyren Stewart placed third in steer riding Saturday.
Senior Kolby Smith ranked third in steer riding Sunday.
Senior Riggin Pearce took sixth place in steer riding Saturday.
This weekend, the rodeo will be held at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.