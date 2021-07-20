WRIGHT — Following a little bit of a break on the Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association trail, 12 local competitors were back in action in Wright last weekend. Six of them placed. Two won buckles.
Senior Bre’Zhon Spang finished first in steer riding. Senior Bleu Butler was No. 1 in goat tying and breakaway roping.
Senior Kolby Smith ranked second in steer riding.
Junior Paisley Rice was second in goat tying.
Senior Tanner Layher finished first in steer riding Saturday.
Saturday, peewee Rae Butler placed eighth in barrel racing. Sunday, Butler followed up with a ninth-place spot in barrel racing.
Next weekend, they will compete at the Douglas WJRA.