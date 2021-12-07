SHERIDAN — Several Wyoming-related cowboys and cowgirls continue to compete well at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Buffalo’s Cole Reiner finished second in the first round, third in the second round, 10th in the third round, tied for fourth in the fourth round and fourth in the fifth round. He sits fourth in the average with 428.5 points and fifth in the world.
Sheridan College alumnus and saddle bronc cowboy Zeke Thurston tied for first in the first round, tied for fourth in the second round, finished seventh in the third round, finished third in the fourth round, and tied for second in the fifth round. Thurston sits second in the average with 434.3 points and fourth in the world.
Also in saddle bronc riding, Hillsdale’s Brody Cress finished third in the first round, first in the second round, fourth in the third round, seventh in the fourth round and tied for fourth in the fifth round. Cress sits first in the average with 435.5 points and third in the world.
Gillette-based barrel racer Amanda Welsh sits fifth in the world and fourth in the average with 69.04 points after the first five rounds at the NFR. Welsh finished tied for first in the first round, 13th in the second round, eighth in the third round, second in the fourth round and ninth in the fifth round.
Athletes have five performances left to compete in the 2021 NFR.