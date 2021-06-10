SHERIDAN — Six locals competed in the Worland Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association event last Saturday and Sunday.
Senior Bleu Butler finished first in goat tying Saturday. Butler placed second in goat tying and third in team roping Sunday.
Riggin Pierce was first in steer riding Saturday.
Senior Bre’Zohn Spang placed third in steer riding Saturday before taking first in the event on Sunday.
Junior Paisley Rice had a busy weekend, partaking in the most events out of the local competitors. She finished 10th in barrel racing, goat tying and pole bending Saturday. The next day, Rice was first in the all around and barrel racing, second in team roping and eighth in goat tying.
Senior Tanner Layher ranked third in steer riding.
Peewee Rae Butler finished ninth in goat tail tying Saturday and ninth in barrel racing Sunday.