SHERIDAN — Nathan Awoyemi laughed about Sheridan not having an Apple store.
It’s the first place he has lived that doesn’t have one. He even told his mother.
Awoyemi hails from London, England, but migrated to San Jose, California, a year and a half ago. In September, he moved here to play hockey for the Sheridan Hawks.
“I really like it, to be honest,” Awoyemi said. “It’s a lot different from everywhere else I’ve ever been. Everyone is nice. It was very welcoming.”
Awoyemi grew up with two hockey-playing older brothers. His mother tells a story of a 4-year-old Awoyemi watching a sibling on the ice and desperately wanting to join. The league’s age limit was 6, so his mom told him he had to ask the coach if he could participate. The coach said he could when he turned 5.
“I was 5 within a couple weeks,” Awoyemi said before another laugh.
When he and his parents moved to San Jose for his dad’s new job at Yahoo in February 2020, he continued to suit up, but his team wasn’t very active. It practiced and scrimmaged together, but due to California’s strict COVID-19 restrictions, it didn’t play actual games.
Awoyemi spent last summer traveling around the country, hitting hockey showcases in Denver and Chicago and a camp in Stamford, Connecticut, in the hopes of latching on with a junior hockey team.
He waited all summer to pick a team for this season. He set a deadline for himself.
Then, on the designated September Monday he was going to make a list and phone some potential suitors, Chad Bailey called and asked if he had any interest in playing for the Hawks.
Awoyemi considered it fate.
He talked with the coaching staff a couple times and then committed. He had never been to Wyoming before that.
“I knew absolutely nothing,” Awoyemi said.
Now, he’s two months into his first season in the North American 3 Hockey League.
“He had the size, and he looked like he would be someone who would work hard for us and come to the rink every day with his best effort and a good attitude,” Bailey, Sheridan’s interim head coach, said.
Bailey saw Awoyemi at the showcase in Denver. They didn’t meet, but Bailey grabbed his phone number and held onto it. Since Bailey called and helped acquire Awoyemi, the forward has played 18 games and scored seven points for the Hawks.
At 6 feet, 195 pounds, Awoyemi is one of the sturdiest players on Sheridan’s roster. Bailey wants him to utilize his body more to be a bigger presence.
On the ice, Awoyemi said he’s adjusting to his new teammates. Off it, he’s acclimating to the altitude. The only other two places he’s lived have been nearly at sea level. Now, he’s at 4,000 feet.
“The first two or three days were bad,” Awoyemi said. “The week after that was a bit better. After a couple weeks, it was normal …
“But I have tried to embrace everything as much as possible. It’s been a tough season, but just being here and being able to play hockey, I’m thankful, and I appreciate (the chance).”
He’s even getting comfortable with no Apple store in town.