The 2021 NFL Draft is taking place this week. Names will be called, dreams will be realized and professional football teams across the country will celebrate their new prized players.
The University of Wyoming won’t have any players drafted this year. Due to COVID-19 allowing players to retain a year of eligibility, all draft-eligible players in brown and golf elected to come back for another season in Laramie.
That makes this an appropriate time to look back on a couple recent NFL drafts and reminisce about what they meant to a university, a town and an entire state.
Let’s rewind three years when Wyoming couldn’t have stood more front of mind with regard to the NFL draft. It was 2018, and Josh Allen was predicted as possibly being the No. 1 overall pick.
That didn’t end up happening, thankfully. Allen went seventh overall to the Buffalo Bills — an organization that was patient with him and understood his worth.
Allen has payed that back and more to a city starved for a player of his caliber.
The man seen wearing a Steamboat-lined blazer on a stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also did a great deal for the state where Steamboat is honored each and every day. Allen was of the utmost importance to Wyoming when he was slinging it for the Pokes, and he's equally important to the state now.
Allen’s story, demeanor, character and play at both Wyoming and Buffalo are validation. It’s validation that football on the High Plains is legitimate high-level football able to produce the best players in the sport.
And where Allen is validation of the quality coming out of UW, Logan Wilson is proof that high odds can always be overcome.
Not only is it rare for a state of less than 600,000 to produce Division I FBS collegiate football talent, it’s even more unlikely for it to produce an NFL player. Wilson overcame both of those.
COVID-19 forced the 2020 NFL Draft to be conducted in a very different way. Instead of hugs for mom, kisses for girlfriends and handshakes for Goodell, players resided at home with webcams posted up in living rooms as they awaited to hear their name.
Wilson didn’t have to wait long as his name was called with the first pick in the third round. A watch party littered with UW memorabilia from a storied career was seen with a pop-out box situated in the corner reading: Casper, Wyoming.
Wilson arrived in Laramie as a 180-pound cornerback out of Natrona County. He left a decorated middle linebacker who was taken in the top-half of the NFL Draft.
Wilson is proof that it doesn’t matter where someone plays football. Whether it’s for Mustangs in Casper or the Cowboys in Laramie, one’s talent — even in the least-populated state — can flourish and will get noticed.
Allen and Wilson are just two stories of Wyoming guys that made it to the pinnacle of their sport. They weren't the first, and they won’t be the last, but the rate at which players like them are being produced is very exciting.