SHERIDAN — When serving as dormitory parents at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, Terry Burgess sometimes lost track of his 3-year-old daughter, Christi, as she would fly down the halls. When the family moved to Dickinson, North Dakota, and Burgess coached wrestling, his oldest daughter could be found running laps around the wrestling room during practice.
When Christi was 9 or 10, she willingly accompanied her father on runs in Sheridan, out on Highway 16 out past where the drive-in movie theater used to reside and beyond, running a good number of miles for that age.
Burgess enrolled Christi in Amateur Athletic Union track and field at the age of 11 or 12 and coached her in the sport until graduation.
That 3-year-old passion for running never died in Christi (Burgess) Haswell, and the Sheridan resident takes on her longest race yet — 250 miles throughout Arizona starting in Prescott and ending in Flagstaff, with the goal of finishing in less than 100 hours, and potentially in less than 90 hours.
The Cocodono 250 takes place in Arizona, starting at Black Canyon City in Prescott and finishing in Flagstaff. The cutoff time is 122 hours for a distance of 250.4 miles, with an elevation minimum and maximum of 3,000 feet and 9,135 feet, respectively. Runners venture through Prescott, Jerome, Clarkdale, Sedona and Flagstaff, in addition to trail systems and state parks.
Haswell’s main focus and biggest motivation for each race, but in particular this upcoming feat, is her family and support system. While Haswell compiled a crew of running friends and some family members for her first 200+ mile race in Moab in 2020, she now included her two younger sisters, a brother-in-law and the one who started her on the lifelong skill — her father. Each family member will pace Haswell in up to two legs of the race, alternating legs and following Haswell with a rented RV.
While not pacing Haswell for a leg, she credits her mother as “crew boss,” helping coordinate family members, food and other logistics of the trip after Haswell passes off the duty. Coordination takes maximum effort and proves almost more difficult than training for the race, Haswell said, as she rented an RV and van, booked hotel rooms, organized food, legs and times all for her large crew. Additionally, Haswell must compile her own digs, including clothing from head to toe, required equipment, timing of legs between aid stations, drop bags for aid stations, food and drinks and other safety equipment to keep her safe in the open landscapes in between cities and stations.
Coordinating several additional pacers in her crew certainly takes more effort and collaboration. But to Haswell, that’s what it’s all about and makes it worth the distance traveled.
“I’m so excited to get on the trail with my pacers,” Haswell said. “Just picturing starting with my sister Regan (Reedy) at Whiskey Row…you start to get tired or it’s nighttime and you get there and your next pacer’s super excited and encouraging. You think about the quality time you get with them, the conversations we’re going to have.”
Likewise, the opportunity to join Haswell in the experience proves special to her crew, as well.
“I love supporting Christi in these (races) because I love to support her and because I love the example she sets,” sister and first pacer Regan Reedy said. “She has never backed down from a challenge and is always looking to challenge herself more — and to see that growth and achievement take place is amazing. Christi has always been that way, and to be a part of that process is inspiring.”
Reedy said her participation in pacing her older sister motivated her to not skip a workout and push herself past what she thought she could accomplish physically. Additionally, with her three children in tow, Reedy appreciates the example set by Haswell in setting and achieving difficult goals.
“The fact that they get to see firsthand the grit and determination it takes to achieve something like this is amazing,” Reedy said.
Burgess joked his distances pacing Haswell are shorter because beyond a certain number of miles, there is no increased benefit to his lungs, heart and legs.
“There’s no reason to run 100,” Burgess said, remembering Haswell mentioning to him during the Lean Horse 100-miler in South Dakota she never wanted to run a race like this again. “We talk about that. Your heart, your lungs, running is very good for them, but there’s a point where you’re not going to gain any more, and that’s about the 4-mile point.”
“I vividly remember telling you I wanted to cut my feet off at the ankles,” Haswell said, remembering the end of her first 100-miler.
Haswell’s crew also includes her nieces and nephews, Reedy’s three children, who proved motivational additions to the crew during Moab when they graciously helped their aunt rest, going as far to become human foot rests for her at an aid station in 2020.
Those interested in following Haswell during the race can tune into cocodona.com/live, YouTube live coverage at youtube.com/user/aravaiparunning or on the race Facebook page, Cocodona 250. She anticipates crossing the finish line, barring any injuries or unforeseen circumstances, Thursday sometime, with her father, and first-ever running coach, by her side.
“You have to have a ‘why’ to do these things, right?” Haswell said. “That’s my family, for sure.”