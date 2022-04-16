SHERIDAN — Nathan Ferrell hasn’t played a full, 18-hole round of golf since November. But starting Sunday, he’ll enter a tournament with a chance at qualifying for the Professional Golf Association Championship.
Ferrell, the golf pro at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course, will tee it up in the 2022 PGA Professional Championship between Sunday and Wednesday at Omni Barton Creek in Austin, Texas. The tournament is reserved for top club pros and a few lifetime PGA members.
This year’s field includes 312 golfers. The top twenty move onto the PGA Championship, one of the four major events, in May.
Farrell aims to make the cut this year after also participating in the PGA Professional Championship last year.
“But the goal is to make the top 20,” he said of his ultimate wish.
Essentially, the goal is to move onto the big dance.
Ferrell arrived in Sheridan as Kendrick’s pro in March 2021. He came in with new General Manager Ryan Wagner.
“The golf course needed an infusion of youth and enthusiasm,” Wagner said. “He came in with that youth and had a lot of enthusiasm. When I talked with him about my vision for the course and some of the programs I wanted to put in place and changes I wanted to make, he not only agreed but offered additional ideas. It was probably one hour into the interview, and I knew he was my guy.”
Ferrell grew up in Brush Prairie, Washington, less than an hour drive from Portland, Oregon. Other than a handful of trips to the course with his dad, he didn’t take up golf until high school. He improved rapidly but didn’t catch on with a college team.
Instead, he attended the University of Idaho and went through its PGA Golf Management program, becoming a certified PGA pro shortly afterward. He worked in Idaho and Jackson, Wyoming, before accepting the job at Kendrick.
Ferrell qualified for the tournament last August, winning the Rocky Mountain Sectional at the Shooting Star Golf Club in Jackson. He competed against club pros from parts of Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Nevada.
His appearance in this year’s PGA Professional Championship will differ from last year’s.
“The COVID setup made it weird where you couldn’t have caddies and a few other things,” Ferrell said. “It was very limited.”
He is also more settled in Sheridan this time around.
But still, there's been that layoff since November. He’s played a few rounds of nine holes or less and practiced on the driving range. Most club pros from warmer states have been rehearsing all winter or at least most of the spring. With Kendrick currently covered in snow, Ferrell hasn’t had that opportunity.
He flew out of Sheridan Thursday and planned to sneak three practice rounds in before the tournament fires up Sunday.
“The biggest thing is distance control and short game,” Ferrell said. “You have to be able to putt out there. The swing should be fine, but knowing your distances is going to be huge.”
He didn’t make the cut last year, finishing each of his two rounds with a 75. Last summer at Kendrick, he typically shot in the mid-60s.
“He is really long off the tee, and he makes everything on the greens,” Wagner said. “He gets up and down from everywhere.”
Ferrell will return to town Wednesday night. But before then, he’ll face some TV cameras, compete against players like defending champion Omar Uresti, interact with brand representatives from Callaway and play at least two rounds of 18 holes. If all goes well, he will compete in four.
The tournament will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.
“The guy’s character is as good as his golf,” Wagner said. “He’s someone Sheridan should be proud of.”